Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoBayern Munich
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStarTimes World Football
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastMBC Shahid

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will kick-off at 28 Feb 2026, 17:30.

Match Preview

Borussia Dortmund Getty Images

The Bundesliga season reaches its fever pitch this Saturday as Borussia Dortmund welcomes Bayern Munich to the Signal Iduna Park for a potentially title-deciding edition of Der Klassiker.

With only eight points separating the two at the top of the table, a Dortmund win would blow the title race wide open, while a Bayern victory could all but secure their status as champions-elect.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

Borussia DortmundHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
1
G. Kobel
3
W. Anton
4
N. Schlotterbeck
5
R. Bensebaini
20
M. Sabitzer
24
D. Svensson
8
F. Nmecha
7
J. Bellingham
2
Y. Couto
10
J. Brandt
9
S. Guirassy
40
J. Urbig
44
J. Stanisic
4
J. Tah
27
K. Laimer
2
D. Upamecano
14
L. Diaz
6
J. Kimmich
10
J. Musiala
45
A. Pavlovic
17
M. Olise
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BVB

Last 5 matches

FCB

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0