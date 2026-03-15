LaLiga leaders Barcelona need to stave off pressure from chasers Real Madrid, so they need points against a Sevilla side having a dreadful campaign overall.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Sevilla, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona vs Sevilla for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Barcelona vs Sevilla kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Sevilla will kick off on 15 Mar 2026 at 11:15 EST and 15:15 GMT.

Match preview

After grabbing a late 1-1 draw in their UCL last-16 first leg against Newcastle, Barca are back to the bread and butter of the LaLiga title race, where they hold a four-point lead over Real Madrid. The Blaugrana have won five league matches in a row following continental action, so they'll be confident. They've also won a staggering 13 league matches in a row at the Nou Camp, their best streak since 2019.

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Now unbeaten in five matches (four draws), Sevilla are steadily climbing the table after a disastrous first half to the season. Still sitting on a lower points haul than at the same stage of 13 of their last 15 top-flight seasons, they are still up against a formidable force here.

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Key stats & injury news

Barcelona’s Marc Bernal was withdrawn with an injury in their midweek game. Sevilla will be without Kike Salas, along with attacking pair Neal Maupay and Peque Fernández.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski has scored four goals across his last four La Liga H2Hs against Sevilla.

Sevilla have only won one of their last nine LaLiga matches on the road.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: