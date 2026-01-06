This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoAlgeria
Moulay Hassan Stadium
team-logoDR Congo
STREAM LIVE ON FUBOBYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Algeria vs DR Congo Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Algeria and DR Congo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two-time AFCON winners Algeria look good to have another deep run this year in Morocco, but standing in their way of a quarter-final berth are DR Congo. 

Algeria, the Fennec Foxes, won all three of their group games and look like they mean business after disappointing group stage exits in each of the last two editions of the tournament. They've scored eight times, more than any other team so far, and conceded the joint-fewest (one goal).  

However, Vladimir Petkovic's men will need to be at their best to defeat a DR Congo side which has also shipped just one goal at AFCON 2025. 

Algeria's talisman, Riyad Mahrez, has three goals in the tournament so far, while evergreen DR Congo playmaker Gael Kakuta, once of Chelsea, bagged a brace and an assist in their routine 3-0 win against Botswana. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Algeria vs DR Congo, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
🇬🇧 UK4seven
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaMáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
🇮🇳 IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Algeria vs DR Congo kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage
Moulay Hassan Stadium

Today's game between Algeria and DR Congo will kick off at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT. 

Team news & squads

Algeria vs DR Congo Probable lineups

AlgeriaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestCOD
23
L. Zidane
2
A. Mandi
25
R. Belghali
21
R. Bensebaini
3
M. Dorval
7
R. Mahrez
22
I. Maza
10
I. Bennacer
14
H. Boudaoui
11
A. Hadj Moussa
18
M. Amoura
1
L. Mpasi-Nzau
2
A. Wan-Bissaka
26
A. Masuaku
22
C. Mbemba
4
A. Tuanzebe
8
S. Moutoussamy
14
N. Sadiki
6
N. Mukau
10
T. Bongonda
13
M. Elia
17
C. Bakambu

4-3-3

CODAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Petkovic

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Desabre

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

ALG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

COD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALG

Last match

COD

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0