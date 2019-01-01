How much does it cost to sign Ronaldo on FIFA 20?

The Portugal international can be taken away from Serie A in this year's game, but how easy is he to sign?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the highest-rated players in FIFA 20. After being on the cover last year, EA Sports lost the rights to , while Ronaldo has also seen his rating drop from 94 to 93 with Lionel Messi moving above him to become the best player in the game.

In FIFA 20, Juventus are known as Piemonte Calcio and have a different stadium, a different badge as well as different kits. However, all their players are still the same and even have the correct face scans and attributes. This means you can sign Ronaldo in Career Mode, as long as you have the required transfer budget and a team reputation of four-and-a-half or five stars.

Teams that can afford Ronaldo include and , while , , and can also buy him if they sell some players or include a big name in a swap deal. , , and all have the finances to make a move for the forward, while and can work out a trade offer.

How much does it cost to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 20?

Cristiano Ronaldo can be bought for under £100 million in FIFA 20. He is valued at just £52.7m (or €58.5m if you are playing using EUR currency or $66.1m in USD). Piemonte Calcio are also willing to sell him as part of a player exchange deal and are looking for a replacement striker, a winger or a full-back.

They will request over £90m to sell him, but this can be negotiated down to between £85m and £90m during negotiations. He has a weekly wage of £360k, but is willing to accept less than this and would even take under £300k if a signing bonus is included.

When does Cristiano Ronaldo's contract expire in FIFA 20?

Ronaldo's contract is valid until the end of the 2021-22 season in FIFA 20, meaning he can be signed on a free transfer once it has expired. However, he will be 37 years old by then so it is possible he may be considering retiring at that stage. After three seasons, his stats will also have declined somewhat, meaning he isn't as fast or even as prolific in the game as he once was.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's potential in FIFA 20?

Ronaldo has a current ability rating of 93 in FIFA 20 and this is also his maximum potential rating in the game as he is 34 years old at the start of Career Mode. This is lower than his rating of 94 in when he was the cover star. It is also his lowest rating since FIFA 15 when he was rated 92 overall. In FIFA 13, Ronaldo had a potential rating of 95 which was the highest score he ever reached in any version of the game.