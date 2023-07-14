Kai Havertz was convinced Arsenal would win Premier League title last season & concedes it will take time to get used to Mikel Arteta's tactics after underwhelming debut

Kai Havertz has revealed he was convinced Arsenal would win the title last season as he accepts it will take time to adapt to Mikel Arteta's tactics.

Havertz spoke following draw with Nurnberg

Labelled his new club "a big family"

Said it'll take time to settle in

WHAT HAPPENED? The comments came during a post-match interview with the club's official website following Havertz's pre-season debut for Arsenal against Nurnberg. Reflecting on his move to north London, the midfielder said: "From the outside I always thought they were going to make it (win the title last season). When you see the players and the talent the team has - they showed last year they have big, big qualities. I just want to come in and be a part of this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 1-1 draw with Nurnberg was Arsenal's second pre-season fixture of the summer; next up, they fly over to the states to play a series of friendlies against Manchester United, Barcelona, Monaco and an MLS All-Stars team. According to Havertz, those fixtures will be crucial in helping his new coach's tactical style sink in. "It’ll take some days and weeks to get used to the style of play," the Germany international said. "But I’m going to give everything for the club to get the fitness back into my body and hopefully perform in the highest level in the league."

On Havertz's debut, Mikel Arteta summarised: "We have to see how he adapts and obviously get to know each other and build relationships. Football is about that and time will tell where he fits in best."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Havertz isn't the only player who will have to adjust to Mikel Arteta's demands over the coming weeks and months. England star Declan Rice recently spoke about his new boss at the Emirates, telling former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy that the Spaniard was "magic" as he prepares to complete a move to Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAVERTZ? Hopes are high for Havertz, once he has learned to play within Arteta's fluid possession-based system. According to Chelsea legend Pat Nevin, Arsenal's £65 million ($85m) signing "could be one of the greatest players of his generation." Only time will tell whether he's able to take the Gunners to the next level.