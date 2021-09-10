Haaland regret lingers at Juventus as club director makes transfer admission

The Bianconeri made an approach for the Norwegian striker in 2017, but have seen him go on to star for Borussia Dortmund

Juventus director Federico Cherubini admits the club regret not signing Erling Haaland when they had the chance in 2017.

The talented Norwegian striker was on the books at Molde back then, with his stock beginning to rise on the back of prolific exploits.

Juve were keen, but their efforts to do a deal were knocked back as Haaland waited on more suitable options and the 21-year-old is now a global superstar at Borussia Dortmund that is being courted by the biggest sides on the planet.

What has been said?

Asked by Tuttosport on whether Juve regret not doing a deal for Haaland, Cherubini said: "We do, it would be stupid to say something different. However, things must be put into context.

"Young players can be scared about going out on loan, we were at the beginning of our U23 project and perhaps the perspective we offered him wasn’t too exciting.

"Maybe the idea of going out on loan wasn’t ideal for a player like him. Maybe today, things would be different."

Any other regrets?

Haaland is not the only player to have slipped Juve's net, with the last transfer window seeing the Serie A heavyweights pass up the chance to lure Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma away from domestic rivals AC Milan.

The Italy international goalkeeper has ended up at Paris Saint-Germain, with a move to France made as a free agent, but Cherubini claims Juve do not rue a missed opportunity there.

Pressed on why the Bianconeri did not move for Donnarumma, he said: "Because Juventus have a reliable goalkeeper with a long contract [Wojciech Szczesny].

"We believe in him and we think he is the ideal solution. For the policy we have, it would make no sense to do what PSG are doing. It wouldn’t be good to have two important goalkeepers in the same team."

More deals to be done?

Juve will not be dwelling on what could have been, with focus in Turin being locked on those that are on Massimiliano Allegri's books.

Cristiano Ronaldo has departed, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner returning to Manchester United, and that is leaving the door open for a new talisman to step forward.

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala could fill that void, but he is yet to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2022 and continues to generate plenty of exit talk as a result.

Fresh terms are being discussed, though, and Cherubini said when asked about the chances of retaining the highly-rated South American: "Even if there’s a tendency to leave the club at the end of the contract, I remain calm, as was the case with [Manuel] Locatelli, it doesn’t matter if we need one extra meeting to reach an agreement.

"Both parties want to reach a satisfying agreement, so we are not forced to close the deal after the second meeting."

