Ravanelli reveals Donnarumma regret for Juventus as Euro 2020 winner slips their net again

The former striker was on the Bianconeri's books when a promising goalkeeper took in a trial with the Turin giants back in 2011-12

Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravenelli admits that the Serie A giants will "regret" allowing Gianluigi Donnrumma to slip through their net on two occasions.

A highly-rated goalkeeper that has just helped Italy to Euro 2020 glory has been on the move this summer after running down his contract at AC Milan, with Paris Saint-Germain winning the race for his signature.

Juve had been keen on acquiring the talented 22-year-old, having previously passed on the chance to do a deal with him back in 2011-12 after inviting him to a trial in Turin.

What has been said?

Ravenelli was part of Juve's youth team coaching staff at that time and has told Tuttosport on some frustrating recruitment calls: "The biggest regret is that 10 years ago, with a small investment we could have beaten Milan to him.

"Too bad, Donnarumma would have been [Gianluigi] Buffon's perfect heir. Now there is [Wojciech] Szczesny, who is another great goalkeeper and therefore I understand the choice of the club and [Massimiliano] Allegri."

Why didn't Juventus sign Donnarumma?

A future superstar was representing local side Club Napoli when Juve spotted his potential.

It would be 2013 before Milan eventually did likewise and took on a player that would make his competitive debut for them at just 16 years of age.

He would go on to take in 251 appearances for the Rossoneri, while earning 33 caps for his country, and Ravanelli claims to have never been in any doubt that he would reach the top.

That opinion was not shared by everybody in Turin, though, despite Donnarumma catching the eye with his performances during a trial.

"I have the memory of a powerful, explosive, impressive little boy," Ravanelli added.

"He blocked everything. So much so that none of our boys managed to score past Donnarumma from the edge of the area.

"We subjected him to a volley of shots around the penalty spot. But it was still almost impossible to score against him. It left everyone speechless. He was a different boy from the others.

"Now it's easy to say, but at the time I communicated to the goalkeeper coach that this guy should be taken immediately because he would become an absolute top player."

