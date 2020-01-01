'Put Guardiola in charge of France!' - Man City boss would be a better fit than Deschamps, says Nasri

The midfielder worked under the Catalan head coach briefly at the Etihad Stadium and thinks he would be ideally suited to Les Bleus

Samir Nasri has called for to appoint Pep Guardiola as their next head coach, insisting he would bring greater balance to the squad than Didier Deschamps.

Guardiola has enjoyed a hugely successful managerial career stretching back 13 years, and revolutionised the way football is played when implementing his famous 'tiki-taka' philosophy at .

The 49-year-old tactician put together a squad at Camp Nou which is widely considered to be one of the best in history, and won the treble in his first full season in charge after succeeding Frank Rijkaard in the hot seat.

Barca won 14 trophies in total during Guardiola's time in charge, including three times and the twice, but he left the club in 2012 and took a year out of management before accepting a role in the dugout at .

Although the Catalan failed to conquer the Champions League in , he was able to add three titles to his impressive silverware collection over the course of a three-year spell at the Allianz Arena.

Guardiola has enjoyed similar success since inheriting the managerial reins at in 2016, guiding the club to two Premier League titles, one and three League Cups.

Nasri was sent out on loan to shortly after the ex-Barca boss arrived at the Etihad Stadium, and is currently plying his trade in with .

The 32-year-old would like to see France replace Deschamps with Guardiola in the future, despite the fact their current head coach inspired a World Cup triumph less than two years ago in Russia.

"I am happy that [France] won the 2018 World Cup, but there are some flaws," Nasri said during a live Instagram chat.

"[Deschamps] can construct three teams of a very, very good level and I have the right not to like it.

"Look, I have friends who play for the national team. They deserved to win the World Cup, but put [Pep] Guardiola in [charge of] the French team and you will see how they will play. We would enjoy it."

Nasri went on to express his belief that he should have been selected for the 2014 World Cup, while also criticising Deschamps for ostracising striker Karim Benzema and leaving Hatem Ben Arfa out of his plans.

"I don't understand why Benzema did not play at Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup," he added.

"I don't understand why I did not participate in the 2014 World Cup.

"I also don't understand why Hatem Ben Arfa was not selected for Euro 2016 after his season with Nice."