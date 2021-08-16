The Spaniard insisted the most expensive player in English football history will be "so important" for his side as the season progresses

Pep Guardiola insisted Jack Grealish had "an incredible debut" against Tottenham, praising Manchester City's £100 million ($139m) man for showing "personality" in the 1-0 defeat.

Grealish made his Premier League bow for City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, having been lured away from Aston Villa for a British record fee earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Spurs, but was ultimately powerless to prevent the Manchester outfit from slumping to an opening weekend loss for the first time in 10 years.

What's been said?

Guardiola was very pleased with Grealish's all-round display, and has no doubt he will go on to make a huge contribution to his team as the 2021-22 campaign progresses.

Pressed on what impressed him most about the ex-Villa star's performance, the City head coach told reporters post-match: "His personality and influence. He got three or four fouls in the first minutes and immediately he woke up and showed himself.

"He has incredible continuity, he is so dangerous close to the box, when we have the ball he always has an extra pass.

"He had an incredible game and incredible debut and will be so important for us. I congratulate him for having the personality to try and try until the end."

Grealish and co frustrated by Tottenham

City started brightly in north London, with Grealish leading their charge down the left-hand side, but clear cut chances were in short supply as Spurs stuck to a disciplined formation in Nuno Espirito Santo's first competitive match in charge.

Son Heung-min eventually grabbed the decisive goal ten minutes into the second half, with City ultimately unable to find an equaliser in the final portion of the game.

What's next?

Grealish will be back in contention for a place in Guardiola's line-up when City welcome newly-promoted Norwich to Etihad Stadium on August 21.

The reigning Premier League champions will then look ahead to a meeting with Arsenal seven days later before the first international break of the season.

