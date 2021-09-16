Goretzka ends transfer speculation as he signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2026

The Germany international midfielder was linked with Manchester United, however has penned a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions

Leon Goretzka has ended speculation linking him with a transfer away from Bayern Munich by signing a new contract at Allianz Arena until 2026.

The Germany international midfielder was regularly linked with a move in the summer, with Manchester United most commonly connected to the Bundesliga winner.

However Goretzka has instead signed to renewed terms with Bayern, penning a five-year contract with the champions of Germany.

Goretzka stays

As Goal first reported last month, Goretzka has now confirmed his stay at Bayern Munich, the 26-year-old extending a contract which had been due to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

With minor details having been ironed out following talks in the last few weeks, Goretzka has signed a deal expected to be worth between €12 and €15 million (£10m/$14m-£13m/$18m) a year.

Article continues below

Bayern have always been confident when it comes to talks with Goretzka. Club president Herbert Hainer said when asked about the discussions recently: "The players know what they have at Bayern, they are paid very well here too, everyone gets their salary. They can win titles with us now, and also in the future."

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann said when he was quizzed on Goretzka: "Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I’ve told him I’d be happy if he extended and I'm also confident."

More follows.