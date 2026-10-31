'I'd be surprised if Liverpool don't want to sign him permanently' - Glen Johnson urges former club to trigger £47m Ronald Araujo buy option from Barcelona

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Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has called on his old club to complete the permanent signing of on-loan Barcelona star Ronald Araujo following his impressive start to life at Anfield. The Merseyside outfit have a pre-agreed £47 million option to purchase the Uruguayan international at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

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Uruguayan defender impresses on Merseyside

Araujo has quickly established himself as a key figure in the Reds' backline since arriving in England on a season-long loan deal on August 10, 2026. The 27-year-old defender has featured across all eight of Liverpool's opening Premier League fixtures this term, starting six of those matches. His seamless adaptation to English football has already sparked calls for Anfield chiefs to secure his services beyond June 30, 2027.

Versatility strengthens case for transfer

Under the terms of the summer agreement negotiated with the Catalan giants, Liverpool hold an option to make the South American's stay permanent for a fixed €55m (£47m) fee next summer. Although predominantly a central defender throughout his career in Spain, the powerhouse has also filled in effectively on the right flank during the early weeks of the campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Betfred, former Reds full-back Johnson explained why that tactical flexibility makes activating the clause a straightforward decision: "You can tell when he's playing at right-back that he's not a natural right-back, but he's quick, strong and willing to do a job for his team.

"I'd be surprised if Liverpool don't want to sign him permanently because he's proving that as well as being a good centre-back, he can also deputise as a right-back. He has the right-back position for a reason at the moment and he's doing a fantastic job. Long-term, I don't think he's a right-back, but I've been very impressed with what I've seen so far."

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Bradley fitness dictates recruitment plans

Araujo's shifts at full-back have largely been necessitated by the absence of Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley, who had been tipped to make the position his own before suffering a severe injury setback. Consequently, questions have been raised over whether the Merseysiders should enter the market for a specialist right-back or rely on their current options once Bradley recovers.

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Assessing whether his former employers need to recruit another player in that role, Johnson added: "I'd see how Conor Bradley is when he returns from injury because I had no doubt that he was going to be the club's first choice right-back until he got that horrible injury, so my first question would be how fit is he? How soon is he going to be back to full fitness? Because if it's soon, then Liverpool don't need to sign anyone because having him with Ronald Araujo backing him up would be spot on."

Arsenal test awaits this weekend

Having helped Liverpool edge past Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Araujo now faces a major domestic test when title rivals Arsenal visit Anfield on Sunday. The Uruguayan is expected to partner captain Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence for the matchday nine Premier League showdown. Delivering another commanding display against the Gunners would further strengthen his claim for a permanent contract.