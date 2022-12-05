Is Gakpo good enough for Man Utd? Malacia has his say on transfer talk raging around fellow Dutchman
- Dutch forward has starred for PSV
- Now catching the eye at 2022 World Cup
- Being linked with teams across Europe
WHAT HAPPENED? The exciting 23-year-old Netherlands international has enhanced his reputation with a collection of impressive showings at the 2022 World Cup – with goals recorded in three group stage outings in Qatar. Gakpo is now said to be attracting interest from across Europe, with there plenty of speculation to suggest that a big-money offer from Old Trafford could be put to PSV at some stage in the near future.
WHAT THEY SAID: Malacia, who is already on United’s books, has told The Athletic when asked if Gakpo is ready to make a transfer away from his homeland: “He's good enough for the top, there's no doubt.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo is aware of the speculation that continues to rage around him – with 13 goals and 17 assists recorded at club level this season – but he continues to ignore the rumours while on international duty. He has said: “I have to be honest, I am not thinking about that now. I am focused on the tournament and want to keep performing well, to keep helping the team. Hopefully, when we become world champions we can think about other things. I try to keep focused and the other players don't really speak about that kind of thing.”
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? The Netherlands are due to be back in action on Friday when facing Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals, with Gakpo looking to catch the eye again ahead of the January transfer window.
