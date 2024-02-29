This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1Getty Images
Andrew Steel

2024 Formula One schedule: What F1 race is on today?

TV Guide & Streaming

Full schedule from the season opener to Silverstone and the final race of the season

The 2024 Formula One season is here, heralding the return of the world’s biggest sports competition in all its glory. Twenty racers, across 10 teams, are set to take to the track in pursuit of glory across two dozen race weekends, taking in five continents and almost every corner of the globe.

All eyes are on Max Verstappen as the Red Bull superstar bids to make it a fourth crown as world champion, and the Dutchman is widely tipped to make good on another success over the course of the year. But don’t discount seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, looking to snap a first victory since the 2021 campaign in his farewell season with Mercedes before he makes the leap to Ferrari.

Throw in Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, and the evergreen Fernando Alonso - who first raced in the competition way back in 2001 - and you have the table set for a season that could yet serve up some unexpected surprises along the way.

GOAL brings you all the details on the 2024 Formula One season below, including the upcoming schedule, race results, and where to catch all the action from this season.

2024 Formula One Schedule

Below is a full schedule of the 2024 Formula One season, including timings and how to watch the race from the US or UK.

DateRaceTime (ET/GMT)Watch (US)Watch (UK)
Saturday, March 2Bahrain Grand Prix10:00 / 15:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Saturday, March 9Saudi Arabian Grand Prix12:00 / 17:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, March 24Australian Grand Prix23:00 (Saturday) / 04:00ESPN2 / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, April 7Japanese Grand Prix01:00 / 06:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, April 21Chinese Grand Prix03:00 / 08:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, May 5Miami Grand Prix17:00 / 22:00ABC / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, May 19Emilia Romagna Grand Prix09:00 / 14:00ESPN2 / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, May 26Monaco Grand Prix09:00 / 14:00ABC / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, June 9Canadian Grand Prix14:00 / 19:00ABC / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, June 23Spanish Grand Prix09:00 / 14:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, June 30Austrian Grand Prix09:00 / 14:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, July 7British Grand Prix10:00 / 15:00ESPN2 / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, July 21Hungarian Grand Prix09:00 / 14:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, July 28Belgian Grand Prix09:00 / 14:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, August 25Dutch Grand Prix09:00 / 14:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, September 1Italian Grand Prix09:00 / 14:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, September 15Azerbaijan Grand Prix07:00 / 12:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, September 22Singapore Grand Prix13:00 / 18:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, October 20United States Grand Prix15:00 / 20:00ABC / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, October 27Mexican Grand Prix15:00 / 20:00ABC / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, November 3Brazilian Grand Prix12:00 / 17:00ESPN2 / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, November 24Las Vegas Grand Prix01:00 / 06:00ESPN / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, December 1Qatar Grand Prix12:00 / 17:00ESPN2 / FuboTVSky Sports F1
Sunday, December 8Abu Dhabi Grand Prix08:00 / 13:00ESPN2 / FuboTVSky Sports F1

How to watch the 2024 Formula One season

F1 2023 Brazil Grand Prix podiumGetty Images

In the United States, viewers can watch the 2024 Formula One season through ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. FuboTV is the best streaming service for viewers looking to watch the entire 2024 Formula One season and more.

Fans can catch all the F1 Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

In the United Kingdom, viewers can follow the campaign through Sky Sports F1 and stream through Sky Go. Sky Sports holds exclusive coverage of Formula One all season long, and simulcasts several races on their Sky Sports Main Event channel. The lone exception is the British Grand Prix, which will also be carried on free-to-air television by Channel 4.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Sky Sports F1 is currently on sale for £15.00/month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

