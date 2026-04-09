Florentino Pérez is pursuing ‘Real Madrid’s nemesis’

With Europe’s top clubs locked in a fierce talent race, Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is emerging as one of the key targets for this summer’s transfer window.

The young French winger, one of Bayern Munich’s standout performers this season, has emerged as a priority target for Europe’s heavyweights.

Media reports indicate that Real Madrid are preparing to step up their pursuit of the winger ahead of the summer transfer window.

The interest comes after his influential display in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie, where he helped Bayern Munich secure a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu by assisting Harry Kane’s second goal.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is deeply impressed with Oliase’s form and intends to make a strong push for his signature.

Sources say the club is preparing a bid of €160–165m, though convincing Bayern to release him will be tough.

Bayern Munich, however, remains firm: according to Falk, the German club will not sell the French winger even for up to €200 million and instead wants to extend his contract rather than consider any bid, whatever the temptation.

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This stance comes despite rumours linking English side Liverpool with a massive bid exceeding €170 million to secure the player’s services.

Olisé, 24, is widely regarded as one of Bayern’s most influential players under manager Vincent Kompany.

This term he has scored 16 goals and provided 24 assists across all competitions, numbers that underscore his progress and explain why top clubs are watching.