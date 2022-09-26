FIFA 23: Ronaldo, Neymar & every player with 5-star skill moves

Five-star skill moves are a great asset to have in a player in FIFA and that is no different in FIFA 23. These skillers are often the most desirable to play with because they have an array of tricks in their lockers, which make them the most fun to use.
You'll have to learn how to do the tricks, of course, but it helps to have players who have the unique ability to pull them off with aplomb so you can impress your friends and rivals on the game.
GOAL takes a look at all the players with a five-star skill rating on FIFA 23.
FIFA 23 five-star skill players
The list of players with five-star skills on FIFA 23 usually features plenty of worldwide superstars and it comes as little surprise to see the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe boasting the best ability to do tricks.
However, Lionel Messi is a notable absentee on the five-star skiller list, despite the fact that his dribbling attribute is rated 94 on the game. Mbappe's dribbling stat is 92, while Ronaldo's is not as strong at 85, though still not bad. At 93, Neymar's dribbling stat is one of the best in the game.
There is an abundance of South American talent, particularly from Brazil, where skill-heavy 'Samba Soccer' is well established. As well as Neymar, the list includes Brazilians such as Vinicius Jr, Lucas Paqueta, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and David Neres among others.
There is also a broad span of ability, from players with overall ratings in the 90s, right down to Hibernian's 67-rated Aiden McGeady and Livingston's Dylan Bahamboula, whose rating is 63.
Player
Club
Rating
Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain
91
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
90
Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain
89
Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid
86
Christopher Nkunku
RB Leipzig
86
Kingsley Coman
Bayern Munich
86
Thiago
Liverpool
86
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
86
Memphis Depay
Barcelona
85
Paul Pogba
Juventus
85
Jadon Sancho
Manchester United
84
Joao Felix
Atletico Madrid
84
Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
84
Angel Di Maria
Juventus
84
Ousmane Dembele
Barcelona
83
Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea
83
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
83
Juan Cuadrado
Juventus
83
Antony
Manchester United
82
Lucas Paqueta
West Ham
82
Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace
82
Philippe Coutinho
Aston Villa
82
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AC Milan
82
Marcus Rashford
Manchester United
81
Allan Saint-Maximin
Newcastle United
81
Jesus Corona
Sevilla
81
David Neres
Benfica
79
Jesper Karlsson
AZ
78
Igor Coronado
Al-Ittihad
77
Franck Ribery
Torino
77
Jota
Celtic
76
Matheus Pereira
Al-Hilal
76
Marcelino Moreno
Atlanta United
76
Luciano Acosta
FC Cincinnati
76
Xherdan Shaqiri
Chicago Fire
76
Silas
Stuttgart
75
Amine Harit
Marseille
75
Daniel Kofi-Kyereh
Freiburg
75
Alexandru Maxim
Gaziantep
75
Cesinha
Daegu
75
Rayan Cherki
Lyon
73
Talles Magno
New York City
71
Hernani
Rio Ave
71
Modou Barrow
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
70
Juan Diego Rojas
Delfin SC
68
Osam Sahraoui
Valerenga
67
Aiden McGeady
Hibernian
67
Dylan Bahamboula
Livingston
63
A number of high profile veteran players remain in the five-star skill bracket too, with AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic and France legend Franck Ribery still able to bamboozle opponents.
Major League Soccer features some five-star skillers too, with Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri, Luciano Acosta of Cincinnati, New York City star Talles Magno and Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno all well capable of trickery.
Newcastle United's flamboyant winger Allan Saint-Maximin has five-star skills, 88 dribbling and 90 pace, so should be a decent option, while Manchester United duo Antony and Marcus Rashford have the ability to pull off skill moves as good as Ronaldo.