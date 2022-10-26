FIFA 23 best young midfielders: The top 50 MIDs on Career Mode

The midfield is the engine room of a football team, made up of architects and enforcers alike. You need players who are capable of threading a through ball into the path of the striker, but you also want players with stamina, who cover ground, tackle and block opposition attacks early.
In FIFA 23, you can lay the foundations of your midfield for years to come in Career Mode by investing in bright young talents and to help you on your way to greatness, GOAL has listed the best 50 wonderkid midfielders in the game.
KEY:
PO = Position
CR = Current rating
PR = Potential rating
*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.
FIFA 23 best young midfielders
#
Player
Age
Club
PO
CR
PR
1
Pedri
19
Barcelona
CM
85
93
2
F. Wirtz
19
Bayer Leverkusen
CAM
82
91
3
J. Bellingham
19
Borussia Dortmund
CM
84
91
4
Moleiro
18
Las Palmas
LM
75
90
5
J. Musiala
19
Bayern Munich
CM
81
90
6
R. Gravenberch
20
Ajax
CM
79
89
7
B. Saka
20
Arsenal
RM
82
89
8
E. Camavinga
19
Real Madrid
CM
79
89
9
Gavi
18
Barcelona
CM
79
88
10
N. Rovella
20
Monza
CM
75
88
11
F. Miretti
19
Juventus
CM
72
87
12
J. Bynoe-Gittens
18
Borussia Dortmund
LM
67
87
13
G. Veron
19
Porto
RM
75
87
14
A. Scott
19
Bristol City
CAM
69
87
15
Yeremy
19
Villarreal
RM
79
87
16
H. Elliott
19
Liverpool
CAM
73
87
17
A. Hlozek
20
Bayer Leverkusen
CAM
77
87
18
Marquinhos
19
Arsenal
RM
73
86
19
P. Torre
19
Barcelona
CAM
69
86
20
A. Fatawu Issahaku
18
Sporting
CAM
67
86
21
A. Guler
17
Fenerbahce
CAM
69
86
22
M. Baturina
19
Dinamo Zagreb
CM
70
86
23
N. Zalewski
20
Roma
LM
74
86
24
C. Chukwuemeka
18
Chelsea
CM
64
86
25
F. Carvalho
20
Liverpool
CAM
73
86
26
N. Williams
20
Athletic Club
RM
74
86
27
X. Simons
19
PSV
CAM
73
86
28
G. Busio
20
Venezia
CM
73
86
29
G. Reyna
19
Borussia Dortmund
CAM
77
86
30
M. Fernandes
18
Sporting
CM
66
85
31
Lazaro
20
Almeria
LM
72
85
32
M. Perrone
19
Velez
CM
70
85
33
C. Patino
18
Blackpool
CM
64
85
34
N. Gonzalez
20
Valencia
CM
75
85
35
R. Gomes
19
Braga
LM
67
85
36
E. Anderson
19
Newcastle United
CM
67
85
37
K. Taylor
20
Ajax
CM
73
85
38
D. Amad Traore
20
Sunderland
RM
69
85
39
A. Velasco
20
FC Dallas
LM
75
85
40
D. Doue
17
Rennes
CAM
66
84
41
L. Harris
17
Fulham
CAM
61
84
42
M. El Arouch
18
Lyon
CAM
66
84
43
S. Raebiger
17
Greuther Furth
CM
62
84
44
K. Asllani
20
Inter
CDM
72
84
45
T. Magno
20
New York City
LM
72
84
46
E. Michut
19
Sunderland
CM
66
84
47
M. Kjaergaard
19
RB Salzburg
CAM
68
84
48
H. Mejbri
19
Birmingham City
CAM
64
84
49
S. Simon
20
River
RM
74
84
50
C. Alcaraz
19
Racing
CAM
71
84
Considering he is touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner, it is no surprise to see Barcelona playmaker Pedri at the top of the pile in terms of wonderkid midfielders in FIFA 23, with a potential rating of 93, which puts him behind only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.
NXGN 2022 winner Jude Bellingham is also near the top, with a 91 potential rating - a reflection of his increasing stature for Borussia Dortmund and England. Germany and Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is considered to be on the same level as his Bundesliga rival Bellingham.
The USMNT's great hope Giovanni Reyna has a current rating of 77 and can reach a potential rating of 86, while familiar faces such as Bukayo Saka, Eduardo Camavinga and Gavi come in with potential ratings of just under 90.
Check out more of the best young players on FIFA 23 here.