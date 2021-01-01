Fernandes warns Man Utd that Europa League win 'still not enough' but does see progress at Old Trafford

The ambitious Portuguese playmaker is looking to secure a continental trophy this season, but wants that to be the start of something bigger

Bruno Fernandes has warned Manchester United that winning the Europa League is "still not enough" for a club of their stature, with any trophy collected this season needing to be the first of many.

An ambitious Portuguese playmaker has never shied away from the fact that he wants to return the Red Devils to the loftiest of perches in domestic and continental competition.

That means chasing down Premier League and Champions League crowns, with a talismanic presence at Old Trafford eager to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side build on the positive progress that has been made in 2020-21.

What has been said?

Fernandes has told reporters ahead of a meeting with Roma on Thursday that will see United take a 6-2 lead with them to Italy for the second leg of a semi-final showdown: "For us, it is a signal of improvement if we win the Europa League, because last season we didn't win anything. So, if we win a trophy this season it is an improvement - but still not enough for us.

"But it is something growing up from the club. From the players, it is a sign that we are doing a little bit better, but we have still a lot to improve on as I said before, and we will improve.

"For me, the game against Roma was not my best, but on numbers, everyone will say it is the best one I have done because two goals and two assists I think was the first time I did that for the club.

"I think also individually I played really well but I want to improve. I want to improve so I have to do maybe next time two assists and two goals, or three goals and two assists to improve again, but the most important for me is the way we win and we are closer to getting the trophy."

Marcus Rashford has echoed Fernandes' calls for United to get back into a winning habit after suffering several near misses in recent times.

The England international forward has told the club's official website: "I think the trophy is the biggest thing.

"If we can manage to get our hands on some silverware, I think it will push the team in the right direction. In the last two years, I think we’ve been close but, at the end of the day, close just ain’t good enough for this club.

"As a player, you miss that feeling of winning trophies. It’s as simple as that, maybe it just takes one trophy to put you over that line and really set something up for the team."

How do United build from here?

In order to take their game to even greater heights, United must continue to tinker with a star-studded squad.

That means bringing more big-money additions on board, but also retaining the services of those that can play important roles in pursuit of future goals.

Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani fall into that category, with speculation suggesting that both could be on the move this summer.

Fresh terms have also been mooted for the pair, as contract talks are stepped up in Manchester, and Fernandes wants to see a mercurial French midfielder and experienced Uruguayan striker alongside him in 2021-22.

He added: "We know they are really important for us, the qualities they have for us are difficult to find on the market for a good price.

"I think everyone knows the team is moving up with their help so it is important for us that we keep our best players and we keep improving the team."

