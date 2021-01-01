'Get at 'em from the first whistle' - Ferdinand sends inspirational message to Man Utd ahead of Liverpool clash

The Red Devils legend has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to "go for the kill" in this weekend's top-of-the-table showdown at Anfield

Rio Ferdinand has sent an inspirational message to ahead of their clash with , insisting they have to "get at 'em from the first whistle".

United will travel to Anfield on Sunday defending a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have emerged as realistic challengers for Liverpool's domestic crown in recent months, with a run of nine wins from their last 11 fixtures giving supporters cause to dream of a 21st title triumph.

The Merseyside outfit haven't suffered a home defeat in the Premier League since May 2017, but the Red Devils are being tipped to bring that 67-game sequence to an end as they seek to extend their own impressive unbeaten streak on the road.

Ferdinand has called on United's stars to seize their chance to strike a significant psychological blow to their arch-rivals, who are currently dealing with a defensive injury crisis which has left them more vulnerable at the back than in previous years.

“There are big games, there are games that mean a bit more than the other and then there’s the Liverpool game - especially when both teams are near the top of the table," the former Red Devils defender wrote on Instagram.

"Obviously with no fans in the stadium it’s not going to be quite the same but trust me the importance of this game and it’s history will not be lost on these current players.

“Even just the thought of losing this game used to make you feel sick. This Manchester United team have the opportunity to really hurt this Liverpool team’s confidence by going six points clear of them with a win.

"You couldn’t ask for more of an incentive right now. Liverpool haven’t lost at home for nearly four years also - another incentive right there!

“Fergie used to always say to us at Anfield 'this ain’t like the old Liverpool teams that used to play here' and just that little mention of the lacking some quality would put a spring in your step.

"Ole (or someone in that changing room) must be shouting that this is a weakened team compared to the last couple of seasons, first choice centre backs out - 'GET AT EM FROM THE FIRST WHISTLE'.

“Simple yes but sometimes highlighting the obvious can trigger something. These games aren’t about over complicating things a lot of the time. Control your emotions, meet the challenge physically and mentally head on, play quick and aggressive and punish any mistakes. The rest takes care of itself!

“Liverpool are vulnerable, United need to smell blood and go for the kill - these are the moments you dream of as a United player. Let’s hope the United players do it!”