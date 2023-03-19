Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head record, top goalscorers and all you need to know about El Clasico

Real Madrid won their 99th El Clasico on Sunday against rivals FC Barcelona...

Arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to lock horns in the 252nd competitive El Clasico on Thursday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

The two teams have met each other twice this season. While Los Blancos earned the bragging rights in the first encounter in La Liga, Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana final clash last month.

Out of the 251 competitive matches, Real Madrid won on 101 occasions while Barcelona won 96 matches. 52 clashes ended in a draw. Former FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi is the all-time highest goalscorer in El Clasico's history and is also the joint-most capped player along with his current Paris Saint-Germain teammate and former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, El ClasicoGetty Images

Here, we take a look at all the records of this classic encounter between the two La Liga giants.

Who has won the most El Clasicos - Barcelona or Real Madrid?

CompetitionMatchesReal Madrid winsFC Barcelona winsDraws
La Liga185777335
Copa del Rey3512158
Copa de La Liga6024
Supercopa de Espana16952
Copa de la Coronación1010
Champions League8323
Total2511019852

Who are the top goalscorers in El Clasicos?

PlayerClubGoals
Lionel MessiFC Barcelona26
Alfredo Di StefanoReal Madrid18
Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid18
Raul GonzalezReal Madrid15
Cesar AlvarezBarcelona14
Francisco GentoReal Madrid14
Ferenc PuskasReal Madrid14

Who are the top five players with the most appearances in El Clasico?

PlayerClubAppearances
Sergio RamosReal Madrid45
Lionel MessiFC Barcelona45
Francisco GentoReal Madrid42
Manuel SanchisReal Madrid42
Xavi HernandezFC Barcelona42

What are the five biggest wins in El Clasico history?

DateMatchCompetition
19/06/1943Real Madrid 11–1 BarcelonaCopa del Rey
3/02/1935Real Madrid 8–2 BarcelonaLa Liga
24/09/1950Barcelona 7–2 Real MadridLa Liga
19/05/1957Barcelona 6–1 Real MadridCopa del Rey
18/09/1949Real Madrid 6–1 BarcelonaLa Liga

Which players have scored the most hat-tricks in El Clasico's history?

PlayerClubNo. of hat-tricks
Santiago BernabeuReal Madrid2 (Both in 1916 Copa del Rey)
Jaime LazcanoReal Madrid2 (1929–30 La Liga & 1934–35 La Liga)
Ferenc PuskasReal Madrid2 (1962–63 La Liga & 1963–64 La Liga)
Lionel MessiFC Barcelona2 (2006–07 La Liga & 2013–14 La Liga)