Fan 'problem' led Neymar to seek Barcelona return but Kaka claims Brazil star is 'happy' at PSG

Neymar’s “problems with the fans” led him to seek a return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, but Kaka says the Brazilian is now happy in France.

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American superstar became the most expensive player on the planet when completing a record-breaking €222 million (£195m/$216m) transfer from Camp Nou to Parc des Princes in 2017. Struggles settling in new surroundings, with supporters turning on him at times, saw Neymar explore the possibility of retracing steps to Catalunya.

WHAT THEY SAID: No deal was done and, having committed to a contract through to 2025, fellow countryman Kaka has told beIN Sports that the 30-year-old is now fully committed to the PSG cause. He said: “We are close friends. I talked a lot with Neymar and of course he had a bad time at PSG the year he wanted to return to Barcelona and he had problems with the fans. However, he ended up staying, promising to commit himself to the end. Today he is happy. He thinks it is a long-term project. So year after year the team is getting stronger, they are building more cohesion to win something really important like the Champions League, but he is happy in Paris and in PSG.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar became a target for terrace taunts when supposedly exploring options elsewhere, but he has impressed since signing fresh terms and has recorded 11 goals and nine assists through 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazil international, who is counting down the days to another shot at World Cup glory with his country, has scored 111 goals in total for PSG across 157 appearances – with those efforts allowing him to collect four Ligue 1 titles and eight pieces of domestic silverware.