FA Cup 2025-26: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

The complete guide to the 2025-26 FA Cup, broken down round by round, including where to watch games and more.

The FA Cup returns for its 145th edition in 2025-26 as the biggest teams in England (plus some from Wales) battle it out to get their hands on what is one of the most prestigious trophies in the football world. 

Featuring clubs from all levels of the football pyramid, the FA Cup frequently offers minnows the chance of a big day out against a behemoth of the sport and - whisper it - the possibility of a 'giant-killing'. Crystal Palace are the reigning champions and will be eager to retain the title, but the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and a hungry cast of Premier League hopefuls will be chasing them all the way.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details about the 2025-26 FA Cup, round-by-round, including the draws, fixtures, results and TV information.

FA Cup 2025-26 second round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the second round of the 2025-26 FA Cup was held on Monday November 3, 2025, with tie set to take place at the start of December.

DateFixtureTV channel
Dec 5Salford City vs Leyton Orient TNT Sports 1, discovery+
Dec 6Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town TBC
Dec 6Chelmsford City vs Weston-super-Mare TBC
Dec 6Cheltenham Town vs Buxton TBC
Dec 6Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers TBC
Dec 6Peterborough vs Barnsley TBC
Dec 6Fleetwood Town vs Luton Town TBC
Dec 6Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone TBC
Dec 6Milton Keynes Dons vs Oldham Athletic TBC
Dec 6Peterborough United vs Barnsley TBC
Dec 6Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers TBC
Dec 6Stockport County vs Cambridge United TBC
Dec 6Swindon Town vs Bolton Wanderers TBC
Dec 6Wigan Athletic vs Barrow TBC
Dec 6Sutton United vs Shrewsbury Town BBC Two, iPlayer, and TNT Sports 2
Dec 6Chesterfield vs Doncaster Rovers TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Dec 7Slough Town vs Macclesfield TNT Sports 2 and discovery+
Dec 7Boreham Wood vs Newport County BBC Two, iPlayer, and TNT Sports 1
Dec 7Gateshead vs Walsall TNT Sports 2 and discovery+
Dec 7Blackpool vs Carlisle United TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Dec 8Brackley Town vs Burton Albion TNT Sports 1, discovery+

FA Cup 2025-26 first round draw, fixtures & results

The 2025 -26 FA Cup first round games were played between October 31 and November 3, 2025. The draw took place on Monday, October 13, 2025.

DateFixtureTV channel
Oct 31Luton Town 4-3 Forest Green RoversTNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select
Nov 1Chelmsford City 4-1 Braintree TownTNT Sports 1 & 3 / ESPN Select
Nov 1Weston Super Mare 2-1 (AET) Aldershot TownHighlights only
Nov 1Salford City 1-1 (4-2P) Lincoln CityHighlights only
Nov 1Colchester United 2-3 MK DonsHighlights only
Nov 1Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Stockport CountyHighlights only
Nov 1Wigan Athletic 1-1 (5-3P) Hemel Hempsted TownHighlights only
Nov 1Newport County 2-2 (4-3P) GillinghamHighlights only
Nov 1Cheltenham Town 1-0 Bradford CityHighlights only
Nov 1Barnsley 3-2 York CityHighlights only
Nov 1Reading 2-3 (AET) Carlisle UnitedHighlights only
Nov 1Bromley 1-2 Bristol RoversHighlights only
Nov 1Peterborough United 1-0 Cardiff CityHighlights only
Nov 1Oldham Athletic 3-1 Northampton TownHighlights only
Nov 1Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Doncaster RoversHighlights only
Nov 1Stevenage 0-1 ChesterfieldHighlights only
Nov 1Boreham Wood 3-0 Crawley TownHighlights only
Nov 1Sutton United 2-1 AFC Telford UnitedHighlights only
Nov 1Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Huddersfield TownHighlights only
Nov 1Spennymoor Town 0-2 BarrowHighlights only
Nov 1Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Plymouth ArgyleHighlights only
Nov 1FC Halifax Town 0-2 Exeter CityHighlights only
Nov 1Slough Town 2-1 AltrinchamHighlights only
Nov 1Wealdstone 1-0 Southend UnitedHighlights only
Nov 1Rotherham United 1-2 (AET) Swindon TownHighlights only
Nov 1Grimsby Town 3-1 Ebbsfleet UnitedHighlights only
Nov 1Buxton 2-1 (AET) Chatham TownHighlights only
Nov 1Burton Albion 6-0 St Albans CityHighlights only
Nov 1Blackpool 1-0 Scunthorpe UnitedHighlights only
Nov 1Cambridge United 3-0 ChesterHighlights only
Nov 1AFC Wimbledon 0-2 GatesheadHighlights only
Nov 1Mansfield Town 3-2 Harrogate TownHighlights only
Nov 1Macclesfield 6-3 AFC TottonHighlights only
Nov 1Fleetwood Town 2-1 BarnetHighlights only
Nov 1Brackley Town 2-2 (4-3P) Notts CountyBBC Two / TNT Sports 3 / ESPN Select
Nov 2South Shields 1-3 Shrewsbury TownTNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select
Nov 2Eastleigh 0-3 WalsallBBC Two / TNT Sports 2 / ESPN Select
Nov 2Port Vale 5-1 Maldon & TiptreeTNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select
Nov 2Gainsborough Trinity 1-2 (AET) Accrington StanleyTNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select
Nov 3 Tamworth 0-1 Leyton OrientTNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select

FA Cup 2025-26 TV channels & streams

CountryTV channel
United KingdomTNT Sports, discovery+, BBC
United StatesESPN

United Kingdom

TNT Sports, discovery+ and the BBC are the broadcast partners of the FA Cup in the UK for the 2025-26 season. TNT Sports will have selected games from the first and second rounds, plus all games from the third round on, excluding those which kick off during the Saturday 3 pm blackout. The BBC, meanwhile, will broadcast 14 live games, sharing with TNT Sports. It will have two matches per round up to and including the quarter-finals. It will also broadcast one semi-final and the final.

United States

In the United States, FA Cup games will be available to watch and stream live on ESPN and its network channels, including ESPN Select.

FA Cup 2025-26 round dates

FA Cup qualification rounds ran from August 2025, with the first round proper, as it is known, beginning in late October-early November. Forty-eight teams from the EFL - 24 from League One and 24 from League Two - enter at this stage.

Premier League and Championship teams enter from the third round, which is scheduled to take place in early January 2026. You can see the breakdown of round dates, as well as teams entering and the number of fixtures below.

RoundMain dateTeams enteringNumber of games
First roundNovember 1, 202524 League One teams + 24 League Two teams40
Second roundDecember 6, 2025None20
Third roundJanuary 10, 202620 Premier League teams + 24 Championship teams32
Fourth roundFebruary 14, 2026None16
Fifth roundMarch 7, 2026None8
Quarter-finalsApril 4, 2026None4
Semi-finalsApril 25, 2026None2
FinalMay 16, 2026None1

What is the FA Cup 2025-26 prize money?

The prize money for the FA Cup varies by round, with the winners of the first round ties being rewarded £45,000 ($60k) each, while the losers receive £15,000 ($20k) each. The prizes increase significantly as the rounds progress, but so too do the stakes, with no prize money for the losers in the fourth round, fifth round and quarter-finals. As a standalone game, the final is worth £2 million ($2.6m) to the victors, while the runners-up take home £1m ($1.3m).

If a team enters the competition at the first round and proceeds to win the FA Cup, they will accumulate just over £4m ($5.3m) in prize money. The most prize money a Premier League team, entering in the third round, can accrue in the FA Cup is £3.9m ($5.2m).

RoundWinner's prizeLoser's prize
First round£45,000£15,000
Second round£75,000£20,000
Third round£115,000£25,000
Fourth round£120,000None
Fifth round£225,000None
Quarter-final£450,000None
Semi-final£1,000,000£500,000
Final£2,000,000£1,000,000
