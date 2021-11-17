FA Cup 2021-22: Draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round
The FA Cup has returned for its 141st incarnation in 2021-22, with teams from across the English football pyramid taking a shot for national glory and a place in European competition.
It is the oldest football competition in the world and part of the enduring appeal of the tournament is the chance for an upset and the possibility of witnessing the 'Magic of the Cup'.
GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2021-22 FA Cup.
FA Cup second round
The 2021-22 FA Cup second round draw was held on November 8, 2021 at Wembley Stadium. Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips helped conduct the draw along with Rachel Yankey.
Date
Match
TV channel
Dec 3
Gateshead vs Charlton Athletic
ITV 4 / ITV Hub
Dec 4
Buxton vs Morecambe
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Dec 4
Bristol Rovers vs Sutton United
N/A
Dec 4
Burton Albion vs Port Vale
N/A
Dec 4
Lincoln City vs Hartlepool United
N/A
Dec 4
Wimbledon vs Cheltenham Town
N/A
Dec 4
Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers
N/A
Dec 4
Cambridge United vs ExeterCity
N/A
Dec 4
Doncaster Rovers vs Mansfield
N/A
Dec 4
Walsall vs Swindon Town
N/A
Dec 4
Rotherham United vs Bolton / Stockport County
N/A
Dec 4
Carlisle United vs Shrewsbury Town
N/A
Dec 4
Ipswich Town vs Barrow
N/A
Dec 4
Portsmouth vs Harrogate Town
N/A
Dec 4
Yeovil Town vs Stevenage
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Dec 5
Rochdale vs Plymouth Argyle
ITV
Dec 5
Colchester United vs Wigan
N/A
Dec 5
Kidderminster Harriers vs Halifax Town
N/A
Dec 5
Salford City vs Chesterfield
ITV 4
Dec 5
Boreham Wood vs St Alban's City
ITV 4
FA Cup first round
A total of 80 teams took part in the first round proper of the FA Cup 2021-22, with the 32 winners of the fourth qualifying round joining 48 teams from League One and League Two.
Date
Match
Nov 5
Sudbury 0-4 Colchester United
Nov 6
Scunthorpe United 0-1 Doncaster Rovers
Nov 6
Gillingham 1-1 Cheltenham Town
Nov 6
Bradford City 1-1 Exeter City
Nov 6
Sunderland 0-1 Mansfield Town
Nov 6
Hayes & Yeading United 0-1 Sutton United
Nov 6
Carlisle United 2-0 Horsham
Nov 6
Yate Town 0-5 Yeovil Town
Nov 6
Rotherham United 3-0 Bromley
Nov 6
Portsmouth 1-0 Harrow Borough
Nov 6
Morecambe 1-0 Newport County
Nov 6
Fleetwood Town 1-2 Burton Albion
Nov 6
Northampton Town 2-2 Cambridge United
Nov 6
Halifax Town 7-4 Maidenhead United
Nov 6
Chesterfield 3-1 Southend
Nov 6
Kidderminster Harriers 1-0 Grimsby Town
Nov 6
Wigan Athletic 0-0 Solihull Moors
Nov 6
Boreham Wood 2-0 Eastleigh
Nov 6
York City 0-1 Buxton
Nov 6
Ipswich Town 1-1 Oldham Athletic
Nov 6
Wimbledon 1-0 Guiseley
Nov 6
Harrogate Town 2-1 Wrexham
Nov 6
Hartlepool United 2-2 Wycombe
Nov 6
King's Lynn Town 0-1 Walsall
Nov 6
Crewe Alexandra 0-3 Swindon Town
Nov 6
Charlton 4-0 Havant & Waterlooville
Nov 6
Crawley Town 0-1 Tranmere
Nov 6
Leyton Orient 1-0 Ebbsfleet United
Nov 6
MK Dons 2-2 Stevenage
Nov 6
Lincoln City 1-0 Bowers & Pitsea
Nov 6
Port Vale 5-0 Accrington Stanley
Nov 6
Gateshead 2-2 Altrincham
Nov 6
Banbury United 0-4 Barrow
Nov 7
Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Plymouth
Nov 7
Oxford United 2-2 Bristol Rovers
Nov 7
Stratford Town 1-5 Shrewsbury Town
Nov 7
Rochdale 1-1 Notts County
Nov 7
Bolton 2-2 Stockport County
Nov 7
St Alban's City 3-2 Forest Green Rovers
Nov 8
Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Salford City
FA Cup first round replays
Date
Match
Nov 16
Cheltenham Town 1-0 Gillingham
Nov 16
Exeter City 3-0 Bradford City (AET)
Nov 16
Cambridge United 3-1 Northampton Town
Nov 16
Solihull Moors 1-2 Wigan (AET)
Nov 16
Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town
Nov 16
Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United
Nov 16
Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons (AET)
Nov 16
Altrincham 2-3 Gateshead
Nov 16
Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Nov 16
Bristol Rovers 4-3 Oxford United (AET)
Nov 16
Notts County 1-2 Rochdale
Nov 17
Stockport County vs Bolton
FA Cup 2021-22 TV channel & online live stream
UK TV channel
UK online stream
BBC / ITV
BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub
BBC and ITV broadcast FA Cup games in the United Kingdom.
The networks will also stream games live online through their platforms the BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.
Matches were previously broadcast on BT Sport, but ITV is a new partner and the deal runs until 2024-25.
U.S. TV channel
U.S. online stream
ESPN
ESPN+
ESPN has the broadcaster rights for the FA Cup and games are shown on the network as well as the ESPN+ online streaming application.
FA Cup 2021-22 dates & when is the final?
Date
Round
August 7, 2021 - October 16 2021
Qualifying rounds
November 6, 2021
First round proper
December 4, 2021
Second round proper
January 8, 2022
Third round proper
February 5, 2022
Fourth round proper
March 2, 2022
Fifth round proper
March 19, 2022
Quarter-finals
April 23, 2022
Semi-finals
May 14, 2022
Final
The 2021-22 FA Cup began on August 7, 2021 with the qualification phase getting started at that point and it ran until October 16.
The first round proper kicked off on November 6, with 48 teams from across League One and League Two entering the competition at that stage.
Premier League clubs and Championship clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round.
The 2021-22 FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on Saturday May 14, 2022 and it will be held at Wembley, as is tradition.
Who won the FA Cup last season?
Leicester City won the 2020-21 edition of the FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the final.
The winning goal was scored by Youri Tielemans and Thomas Tuchel's side were left feeling aggrieved after Ben Chilwell had a goal ruled out following inspection by VAR.
It was Leicester's first ever FA Cup triumph, with the Foxes losing in four previous final appearances (1949, 1961, 1963 and 1969).