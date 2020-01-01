Ex-Arsenal boss Emery returns to coaching at Villarreal on three-year contract

The Spaniard endured a testing 18 months in charge of the Gunners, but is now taking on a new challenge back in his homeland

Former boss Unai Emery is back in management, with outfit confirming his appointment on a three-year contract.

The Spaniard was relieved of his duties at Emirates Stadium in November 2019 after a testing 18 months in north London.

He had been acquired by the Gunners as successor to the legendary Arsene Wenger, but found it difficult to fill big coaching shoes and deliver on expectation.

Various landing spots have been mooted for Emery since he vacated a Premier League post, with the ex- and coach still held in high regard across Europe.

Villarreal have won the race for his signature, with the 48-year-old opting to take on a new challenge back his homeland.

The Yellow Submarine said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Villarreal CF has reached an agreement with Unai Emery for the Basque manager to be Yellows head coach for the next three seasons.

“Unai Emery is a well-respected coach with vast experience in football around the world, and has managed top-level clubs such as Paris Saint-German and Arsenal FC. Furthermore, he also knows La Liga perfectly, after two successful spells at Sevilla FC and CF.

“Emery started his sporting career at Lorca Deportiva, managing to get them promoted to Segunda Division. After his first managerial experience, he moved to UD Almeria, who he also got promoted. This time, it was to the top flight of Spanish football.

“In the 2007-08 season, Emery arrived at Valencia CF, the club he managed for four seasons. On the bench at Mestalla, the Basque coach finished third in La Liga on a total of three occasions, each of which saw Los Che qualify for the UEFA the following season.

“After a brief spell at , Emery returned to in 2013 to take the reins at Sevilla. With the Andalusian club, he made history, winning three consecutive UEFA .

“In recent seasons, the Basque manager has been in charge of two top-level projects on the European stage.

“After his successful time at Sevilla, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, with whom he added to his trophy cabinet, winning a , two Coupes de , two Coupes de la Ligue and two French Super Cups.

“In his last role as manager, Emery took charge at Arsenal FC, with whom he was UEFA Europa League runner-up in the 2018-19 campaign.”

Villarreal ended the 2019-20 campaign with a fifth-place finish in La Liga, meaning that they will be taking part in the Europa League next season – a competition that Emery boasts a rich history in.