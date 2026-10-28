Everton and Crystal Palace put on red alert as Lecce prepare to cash in on breakout Serie A defender Tiago Gabriel in January

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Premier League sides Everton and Crystal Palace have been handed a major transfer boost ahead of the winter market as Italian outfit Lecce prepare to listen to offers for prized centre-back Tiago Gabriel. Despite tying the 21-year-old defender down until 2030, the Serie A club are willing to sanction his departure in the new year.

Advertisement

Italian outfit invite winter bids

According to Football Insider, Lecce have decided they are "ready" to cash in on the Portuguese defender and will sell him to the "highest bidder" when the January window opens. Both the Toffees and the Eagles are tracking the youngster closely alongside several leading Italian clubs following his impressive breakthrough campaign last season. Everton boss David Moyes wants to secure his signature despite already boasting strong depth in central defence.

Portuguese prospect enjoys rapid rise

Although signing a new centre-half is not a pressing winter priority on Merseyside, recruitment chiefs view Gabriel as a talent with a bright future and are ready to pounce as Lecce accept they cannot keep him long-term.

As recently as the 2024-25 season, the defender was turning out for Estrela da Amadora's B team in his native Portugal before quickly becoming a cornerstone of the Italian club's senior setup.

He missed the starting line-up in just two Serie A fixtures last term as Lecce narrowly avoided relegation to the second tier, and he has already recorded two goals and an assist across six league starts this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Attacking reinforcements remain urgent priority

While Everton weigh up a defensive swoop, former club chief executive Keith Wyness told the same outlet on Tuesday that recruiting a striker in January is far more urgent after missing out on a late summer deal for Folarin Balogun.

Related Topics

That failed pursuit has left French forward Thierno Barry as the sole senior centre-forward at Moyes' disposal this season.

Although the manager has handled the striker carefully so far, he lacks any alternative options up front, and Wyness believes failing to land another attacker in the summer has already cost the Merseysiders "six points" in the Premier League table.

Advertisement

Fierce competition awaits January suitors

Securing Gabriel's services in the new year will not be straightforward for Everton given the rival interest from Palace and top Serie A sides. Meanwhile, Moyes must navigate a demanding autumn and festive schedule with a thin attacking department before reinforcements can arrive. How the Toffees balance their winter budget between a much-needed striker and a long-term defensive prospect will define their upcoming transfer window.