Everton boss Ancelotti delivers derby update on Calvert-Lewin as striker battles to be fit for Liverpool

The England international striker has sat out the Toffees’ last two games, but his manager says he could start at Anfield on Saturday

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has sat out Everton’s last two games – both of which they have lost – but Carlo Ancelotti claims the striker “can start” the Merseyside derby with Liverpool on Saturday.

The 23-year-old frontman has netted 18 times for the Toffees this season, with 13 of those efforts coming in the Premier League.

He was, however, forced out of the thrilling 5-4 FA Cup win over Tottenham after picking up a hamstring problem and has been missing for defeats against Fulham and Manchester City.

Ancelotti told reporters after the 3-1 defeat to City on Wednesday: “We preferred to give Allan one day training instead of staying on the bench. He trained today and we hope he will be available for Saturday – to start. Also, Calvert-Lewin, I think, can start.”

Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains stuck on the sidelines and is not expected to come back into contention until the middle of March.

Yerry Mina is another nursing a knock, with the Colombian defender struggling with a calf complaint he picked up against City, and he has been ruled out of the short trip to Anfield.

Ancelotti said: “Yerry Mina, we have to check. For sure, he will not be available to play against Liverpool.”

The England international has become a talismanic presence for Everton in the 2020-21 campaign.

His healthy haul of goals has contributed to the Toffees collecting 21 points this season, while also aiding progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

He has been a big miss since being laid low on February 10, but the good news for Ancelotti is that he is ready to step back in after less than two weeks on the treatment table.

Everton will be hoping to see their leading goalscorer, who sits four efforts adrift of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race, pick up where he left off when Everton attempt to inflict a fourth successive Premier League defeat on their arch-rivals.

