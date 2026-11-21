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Enzo Maresca insists Manchester City’s recent poor form in the Premier League is not linked to the ongoing controversy surrounding their financial regulation breaches. The Italian manager believes his squad remains entirely focused on the pitch despite three consecutive league defeats.

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Maresca dismisses noise around City

Maresca has strongly denied that the ongoing financial controversy surrounding City is the root cause of their recent Premier League slump. City have unexpectedly lost their last three league fixtures. This sudden drop in form follows a flawless start to the campaign, where Maresca's side secured seven successive victories.

The recent sequence of defeats has seen them fall off the title pace. These poor results have arrived against a difficult backdrop of uncertainty for the club. The Cityzens were recently found guilty of serious financial regulation breaches, which could lead to severe penalties.

Players ignoring the financial distractions

City have immediately appealed against the guilty verdict, with a further ruling still awaited. Despite the looming threat of severe sporting sanctions, Maresca does not believe the complex situation is affecting his players. The Italian manager is adamant that the squad is ignoring the off-field distractions. He feels the recent defeats have been decided by fine margins rather than a lack of focus.

"I don't think the noise is... I don't think the players are thinking too much about that," Maresca told reporters. "If we want to relate the noise with the defeat, I think we had so many chances."

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Wasted chances costing City dear

Maresca pointed to specific missed opportunities in their recent losses to highlight his argument. He stressed that individual moments, rather than systemic failures or mental fatigue, cost them valuable points.

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"Against Aston Villa away, Iliman Ndiaye hit the post, or Brighton here when the keeper was man of the match," the manager explained. "Then the Nottingham Forest one when Erling Haaland had the chance to score to make it 2-2."

The City boss concluded his assessment of the slump by reiterating his faith in the squad's mentality. "I don't think the players are focused on the noise," he added.

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Fulham clash offers redemption chance

Maresca is now trying to keep the team's recent results in their proper perspective as they prepare for their next challenge. City will host Fulham at home on Saturday as they look to arrest their alarming slide.