'England have seven strikers, why don't we?' - Klopp says lack of No 9 is Germany's greatest flaw

The Liverpool boss has vented his frustration over the shortage of attacking talent coming through at youth level for Die Mannschaft

Jurgen Klopp believes Germany's lack of No 9 options is their greatest flaw, posing the question "England have seven strikers, why don't we?".

Germany resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign away against Liechtenstein on Thursday, where they will be aiming to put a disappointing showing at this summer's European Championships behind them.

Die Mannschaft suffered a 2-0 defeat to England in the round of 16, and Klopp has now admitted being envious of the attacking depth the Three Lions have at their disposal.

What has been said?

Joachim Low only had Timo Werner and Thomas Muller to call upon as natural forward options at the tournament, and Klopp is frustrated by the shortage of fresh talent coming through at youth level.

"England have at least seven classic center forwards who could play in the national team," the Liverpool boss has told RTL. "Why don't we have that? We don't have that broadly. The players have to come from somewhere. Of the few boys running around it would be cool if a centre forward came out in the long term."

Germany's road to Qatar

Germany still have plenty of work to do in order to seal their place at next year's World Cup as they currently sit third in Group J after three fixtures, behind Armenia and Noth Macedonia on six points.

Hansi Flick inherited the managerial reigns from Low following the Euros, and after his first game in charge at Liechtenstein, he will prepare his team for a must-win home fixture against Armenia on Sunday. Die Mannschaft travel to Iceland three days later.

Klopp on becoming Germany head coach one day

Klopp was heavily linked with the Germany post after Low announced he was stepping down earlier in the year, and it has been suggested that he could replace Flick once his current contract at Liverpool expires in 2024. However, the 54-year-old has now revealed that he plans to take a year out of coaching rather than stepping onto the international stage.

"When the contract in Liverpool ends, whatever it will be, I first have to find out what it is like to lead a 'normal' life again," he said. "A year off. I've never had that, but I'm deeply relaxed there."

