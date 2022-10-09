England Euro 2024 qualifying: Group, fixtures, results & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the Three Lions' European Championship qualification campaign

Having reached the final of Euro 2020, England will hope to go one better at Euro 2024 and get their hands on the European Championship trophy. However, the Three Lions must first navigate the path to Germany by qualifying from their group.

While they have tasted World Cup glory, England have never won the continental crown in their history, going close on a number of occasions, most notably in 2021 at Wembley. A new generation featuring the likes of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish will hope to amend that.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about England's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, including group standings, fixtures, results, TV details and more.

England Euro 2024 qualifying group

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 North Macedonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Malta 0 0 0 0 0 0

England were drawn in Group C for the Euro 2024 qualification stage. The draw took place in October 2022.

The Three Lions will come up against Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

Getty

England Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures & results

Euro 2024 qualifying begins in March 2023 with the group stage running until late November 2023.

The Euro 2024 play-offs, which involves teams that qualified through the UEFA Nations League, will then take place in March 2024.

England's Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures will be added here once confirmed.

Fixture Date(s) Matchday One March 23-25, 2023 Matchday Two March 26-28, 2023 Matchday Three June 16-17, 2023 Matchday Four June 19-21, 2023 Matchday Five September 7-9, 2023 Matchday Six September 10-12, 2023 Matchday Seven October 12-14, 2023 Matchday Eight October 15-17, 2023 Matchday Nine November 16-18, 2023 Matchday Ten November 19-21, 2023

Where to watch England Euro 2024 qualifying on TV

Channel 4 has the broadcasting rights to show England's Euro 2024 qualifying matches on TV in the United Kingdom (UK).

All 4 is Channel 4's online streaming service and it can be accessed via any internet browser or via the All 4 app.

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights for Euro 2024 qualifiers in the United States (U.S.).

Which channel number is Channel 4?

Channel 104 (Freeview)

Channel 104 (Sky)

Channel 104 (Virgin Media)

Channel 104 (Freesat)

When does Euro 2024 take place?

Euro 2024 will kick off on June 14, 2024 and conclude with the final a month later on July 14, 2024.

That means the tournament is scheduled to begin just over six months after the qualification stage ends.

Germany will host Euro 2024, with the country staging the tournament for the third time in its history. Venues across 10 cities, including Berlin, Munich and Dortmund, will play host to games.