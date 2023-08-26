'Abuse is abuse' - Lionesses send support to Jenni Hermoso and blast 'sexist and patriarchal' Spanish FA over Luis Rubiales scandal

England have issued a statement in support of Spain star Jenni Hermoso amid the Luis Rubiales scandal, stating "abuse is abuse".

The World Cup winner has been at the centre of a political storm after she was kissed on the lips by the president of the Spanish FA during celebrations after her nation's 1-0 win in the Women's World Cup final over the Lionesses in Sydney.

An Olga Carmona goal at Stadium Australia handed La Roja victory in the showpiece game, but the win has since been overshadowed by Rubiales' actions, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president insisting the incident was consensual.

Rubiales has also refused to resign from his post, while Hermoso has responded by saying the kiss was "not consensual." Hermoso has received huge support with 81 players confirming they will not play for the national team until Rubiales has been removed from his post.

Article continues below

Now, the Lionesses have issued a joint statement in support of Hermoso, with players posting simultaneously across social media to back the 33-year-old.

"Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation," they wrote. "Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth.

"The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn't need convincing to take action against any form of harassment.

"We all stand with you, @jennihermoso and all players of the Spanish team."

The scandal is the latest chapter amid the ongoing drama surrounding Spain, with their preparations for the Women's World Cup hampered amid several players striking over concerns regarding manager Jorge Vilda.

While a handful returned to the squad, the majority sat out the tournament and therefore their victory, with Rubiales having also since announced his intention to renew Vilda's contract since and hand the coach a huge salary.

Spain are due to return to action and face Sweden and Switzerland in two UEFA Women's Nations League games in September.