'We would win now!' - Chelsea star Emiliano Martinez makes bold claim about World Cup final defeat to Spain

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Chelsea and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez believes his nation would defeat Spain if they replayed their recent World Cup final today. Despite praising the Spanish players, the veteran shot-stopper remains confident that Lionel Scaloni's squad are currently the superior side following their extra-time heartbreak.

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Martinez confident in Argentina over Spain

Martinez has reflected on Argentina's painful World Cup final defeat against Spain. The South Americans suffered a narrow loss when Torres scored the only goal of the game during extra time.

However, the Chelsea goalkeeper remains incredibly confident in his national team. The 34-year-old insists that Argentina would emerge victorious if the two sides squared off again today. Speaking in an interview, Martinez offered a bold assessment of the current balance of power in international football. He believes Scaloni's men possess the quality to overturn that bitter result.

Chelsea star praises Spanish opposition

Martinez did not shy away from acknowledging the immense talent within the Spanish ranks. He admitted that Luis de la Fuente has built a formidable squad capable of challenging any opponent on the global stage. Despite that respect, the shot-stopper feels Argentina have the upper hand right now. He opened up about his feelings during a candid conversation with journalist Gaston Edul.

"I knew the players of the Spanish national football team were very good," Martinez explained. "But, I don't know, I felt and feel currently that we beat them if we play now."

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Comparing Spain to France in 2022

The discussion then shifted to previous tournaments and the calibre of opponents Argentina have faced. Martinez famously helped his country win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a dramatic penalty shootout against France.

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When comparing the two European heavyweights, the goalkeeper admitted that the French side instilled more fear in him. He pointed to their previous tournament success and squad maturity as key factors.

"France 2022 gave me more respect," Martinez concluded. "They had been world champions back then, and had a much better age and more experience in the final. I had more respect for them."

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Continuing his recovery from injury

Martinez is currently sidelined following surgery for a fractured jaw - an injury sustained during the Blues' 2-0 victory over Everton. He remains focused on his recovery so that he can return to the squad as soon as possible.