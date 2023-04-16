Emile Smith Rowe: This has been the hardest season of my Arsenal career

- Smith Rowe's season interrupted by injury
- Has struggled for game time
- Reveals frustration at being sidelined
WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old shone last season with the Gunners but has struggled with injuries in the current campaign and is yet to start a single match for Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders. Smith Rowe admits it's been frustrating watching on from the sidelines.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It's been tough man. Definitely the hardest season of my career so far," he told Sky Sports. "It's been frustrating but I'm happy with where the team are at the moment."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Smith Rowe is now fully fit after undergoing surgery on a long-standing groin injury and will be hoping he can make an impact for the Gunners in the run-in. The youngster will face a battle to force his way into a highly-flying Arsenal team but Arteta has previously hailed his versatility and insisted he can play in midfield, out wide or even as a No. 9 for the Gunners.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday against West Ham at the London Stadium.