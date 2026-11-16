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France v Türkiye - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD6Getty Images
Alvino Hanafi

'I thought I was offside!' – Eli Junior Kroupi opens up on emotional first France goal

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Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has described the immense emotion of scoring his first goal for France against Turkiye. The substitute's strike sealed a crucial 2-1 victory that sent Zinedine Zidane's side into the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

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Kroupi seals quarter-final spot in Bordeaux

France booked their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Turkiye in Bordeaux. Zinedine Zidane's side bounced back from their midweek defeat against Italy thanks to an early own goal from Emirhan Topcu and a decisive second-half strike from substitute Eli Junior Kroupi. The win ensured Les Bleus finished top of Group A1.

Overcoming injury and chasing dreams

Speaking after the match, 20-year-old Bournemouth forward Kroupi opened up about the emotional weight of scoring his maiden senior international goal on only his second appearance.

"We work for this every day. Helping the team leave with the three points is just incredible," Kroupi told TF1.

"You can't help but be good in this team, with players like these. I thank the team and the coach."

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Initial doubt turned into pure joy

Kroupi admitted that he feared his landmark moment had been cut short by the linesman's flag before VAR and the referee confirmed the goal.

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"The goal? At first, I thought I was offside, but it was incredible when the referee allowed it," Kroupi recalled.

"It was very emotional; I thought about my injury. Now, I'm putting that behind me and looking ahead. I'm going to stay focused for the upcoming selections."

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Looking ahead to the knockout stages

With Turkiye finishing bottom of the group after six defeats, France turn their attention to the quarter-finals in March. Kroupi's clinical cameo off the bench provides Zidane with a potent attacking option as Les Bleus continue to build momentum under their new manager.

Written byAlvino Hanafi

News Writer

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 

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