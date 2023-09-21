EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack: Songs, artists & music in new football game

With the new EA Sports FC era upon us, the developers have assembled a typically cosmopolitan blend of music for the new game.

Anticipation is growing over EA Sports FC 24, as we are now just days from the game’s early release. The game, which is being released by EA Sports, has taken the place of the popular ‘FIFA’ games.

This article contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links, we may earn a commission.

Find the best EA Sports FC 24 deals on Amazon US Pre-order now

Find the best EA Sports FC 24 deals on Amazon UK Pre-order now

This is a landmark game for the franchise. Aside from breaking away from football’s governing body, they have also made a whole host of changes, including adding women to Ultimate Team.

Article continues below

Aside from the reveal of the FC 24 player ratings, the soundtrack is one of the biggest pre-launch events - and many long-time players will have different tastes.

With a total of 84 songs to listen throughout the game, the developers have certainly picked a unique blend of classic hits and catchy tunes to set the mood for players when they scroll through the menus in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

GOAL brings you the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack, artists, songs, and everything you need to know.

Which songs are on the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack?

The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack will feature 84 songs from over 100 different artists from around the world, representing a wide variety of genres, including indie pop, hip-hop, grime, deep house, electronica, rap, and rock, among others.

In addition, the catalog boasts well-known names like The Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Karol G, Jack Harlow, and Mike Towers, among others, with even more expected through the season.

You can see the EA Sports 24 soundtrack below.

Artist Track Title Countries 070 Shake Black Dress USA 2hollis Poster Boy USA ARIETE AVVISO Italy Ashnikko Worms USA Awich RASEN in OKINAWA Japan Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar The Hillbillies USA Baby Mala 1, 2 & MER Swedish, Brazilian Baby Queen We Can Be Anything South Africa, UK Barry Can’t Swim ft. Surya Sen Always Get Through To You UK, Bangladesh Bas ft. J. Cole Passport Bros USA Belters Only & Micky Modelle ft. Simone Denny Superstar Ireland Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina EZ 4 Me USA blackwave., Lute cracked screen Belgium, USA Bree Runway THAT GIRL UK Channel Tres 6am USA Charlie Brix ft. DRS & Visages I Can't Stay UK, Belgium Charlotte Devaney My Way UK Dahi & Elmiene Shame USA, UK DameDame* A Stranger France Disrupta Dreaming Of You UK Doktor ft. Serum & Agent Sasco Why You Waiting UK, Jamaica DROELOE, IMANU Catalyst Netherlands, France DRS, Duskee & Disrupta Waiting To Go Belgium, UK Dumb Buoys Fishing Club ft. Joe Unknown and Merlin Wood FORMULA UK, USA Effy ft. Flowdan Stone UK English Teacher The World's Biggest Paving Slab UK Ezekiel there she goes UK Fliptrix So Clear UK Freq Motif x Magugu Tings My Way Canada, Nigeria Frost Children FLATLINE USA Gardna R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix) UK Genesis Owusu What Comes Will Come Australia, Ghana Gus Dapperton The Stranger USA Hak Baker DOOLALLY UK Halogenix ft. Sparkz Sekkle In UK Hava ft. Dardan Killa Germany Higgo & mustbejohn I Just Wanna Dance UK Hypho, Ternion Sound, PAV4N & Strategy Relentless UK, India ill peach HOLD ON USA Illaman & Pitch 92 ft. PAV4N Absolutely Tidy UK IMANU & Tudor Haunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix) France, Netherlands Jack Harlow They Don't Love It USA Jeshi ft. Obongjayar and WESTSIDE BOOGIE Protein v2 UK, Nigeria, USA Jords ft. Jordan Mackampa FIST IN THE SKY UK, Congo Kah-Lo Get It Nigeria, USA Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3y Vibration USA, UK Karma Kid The Gates Will Open UK Karol G BICHOTAG Colombia KayCyy Who Else Would It Be USA, Kenya Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir DON’T LET THE DEVIL US King We Are The Ones India King Krule Seaforth UK La Fine Equipe, Gaël Faye Pemmican France, Rwanda Lovejoy Portrait Of A Blank Slate UK M83 Amnesia France Major Lazer and Major League Djz ft. Brenda Fassie Mamgobhozi USA, South Africa Mandy, Indiana Pinking Shears UK Matata ft. Liam Bailey Not Today Norway, Kenya, UK MEDUZA ft. Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold Phone Italy, UK Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun, Cimafunk Oh Ah Haiti, USA, Cuba Miss Grit Follow the Cyborg USA Myke Towers LALA Puerto Rico Ninho ft. Central Cee Eurostar France, UK Obongjayar Who Let Him In Nigeria, UK ODESZA & Yellow House Heavier USA, South Africa Overmono Good Lies UK P Money x Whiney Lowkey UK Pahua x Barzo Sigo Tus Pasos Mexico, Costa Rica Peter Xan Hostage Nigeria, UK piri & Tommy Villiers nice 2 me UK POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE EYELIDS UK Pontypool Powder Canada Rod 3030 O Que Se Leva Brazil Romy The Sea Australia Roosevelt Fall Right In Germany Royel Otis Going Kokomo Australia Run the Jewels ft. Baco Exu do Blues fuera de vista (TROOKO's Version) USA, Brazil salute Wait For It UK Sam Gellaitry Assumptions (Jengi Remix) UK Shakes Better Than I? UK Sid Sriram The Hard Way India, USA Skinny Local, Cartel Madras MMM India Skrillex, Fred again.., Flowdan Rumble USA, UK SLUMBERJACK ft. The Kite String Tangle Paradox Australia Smino Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop) USA Snakehips & Tkay Maidza Show Me The Money UK, Australia, Zimbabwe Soo Joo, Hudson Mohawke Running Water South Korea, UK Souls Of Creation x Bobbie Johnson I Go Get It USA, UK Stormzy Longevity Flow UK Strategy & Footsie Kwik Wontoo UK swim school BORED UK The Blaze LONELY France The Blessed Madonna ft. Jacob Lusk Mercy UK, USA The Last Dinner Party Nothing Matters UK The Rolling Stones Angry UK WALKER TOMMY Australia Whenyoung Gan Ainm Ireland Willo & niina I've got a bf (best friend) Australia, UK Winston Surfshirt ft. Young Franco Complicated Australia Yaeji For Granted South Korea, USA Young Eman Eazi UK Zack Bia ft. Lil Yachty One Of Those Days (with 347aidan) USA, Canada Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework Edit) South Africa

Note:- Artists in bold will be available in the game on October 12.

Listen to the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack

Players will be able to hear the soundtrack while in-game. However, if you can't wait until the release - or wish to listen on the go - the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.

FIFA 23 soundtrack

The FIFA 23 soundtrack featured songs from Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Stromae, Nas, Michael Kiwanuka, and more.

Check it out here!

Check out more EA Sports FC 24 news & updates