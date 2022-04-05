'I was drunk!' - PSG forward Neymar jokes about his goal vs Lorient as he aims dig at journalist

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has joked that he was "drunk" when scoring his sensational solo goal against Lorient in a clear dig at a French journalist that criticised him last month.

PSG edged closer to regaining the Ligue 1 title with a comprehensive 5-1 win over Lorient on Sunday, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both netting braces and Lionel Messi completing the scoring.

All five of the home side's goals were eye-catching, but Neymar's second stood out most as he ran from inside his own half and played a neat one-two with Mbappe before calmly slotting the ball home.

What's been said?

RMC Radio reporter Daniel Riolo made headlines in March for claiming that Neymar "turns up drunk for training", which prompted Lyon star Lucas Paqueta to come out and publicly defend his Brazil international team-mate.

Neymar couldn't resist getting in his own response after the Lorient game, with the 30-year-old taking to social media to explain how he managed to score his second goal.

“I was 'drunk', that's why it worked... as they say around there," Neymar wrote as a caption above the goal video on his Instagram stories.

Neymar's record in 2021-22

Neymar has been subjected to intense scrutiny throughout the 2021-22 campaign, with familiar injury problems once again preventing him from producing his best form on a regular basis.

The Brazil international was even booed by fans following PSG's round of 16 Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, and continues to frustrate with his inconsistency.

Neymar's two-goal showing against Lorient served as a reminder of what he is capable of, but he has only managed to find the net seven times in 22 appearances in all competitions, while also adding a modest total of five assists.

