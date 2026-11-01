'I need to do a good job' - Douglas Santos issues stark Brazil warning as he fights for his spot despite Carlo Ancelotti praise

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Zenit St Petersburg defender Douglas Santos has warned that no player can afford to feel comfortable in the Brazil national team despite receiving public backing from manager Carlo Ancelotti. The experienced left-back was included in the latest Selecao squad for the upcoming November internationals as the team continues its evolution under the Italian tactician.

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The battle for a starting shirt

At 32 years of age, Santos is one of the more seasoned heads in the current Brazil setup, having featured in the World Cup and maintained a consistent presence in recent squads. Despite being identified by Ancelotti as a vital component of the team’s core heading into the Copa America and potentially the 2030 World Cup, the former Atletico Mineiro man is taking nothing for granted. He remains acutely aware that the talent pool available to the five-time world champions means the margin for error is non-existent.

"Competition is part of a national team that has many quality players. I view this in a positive way because it motivates us to evolve and always seek our best level. I know I need to do a good job at my club, maintain regularity and take every opportunity when I am with the national team. I have international experience and have already lived through important moments with this shirt, but I understand that each call-up represents a new opportunity to show my value. I want to continue contributing to the team and conquer more and more space through work and my performances," the defender explained in an interview with Lance.

Living a moment of maturity

Santos is adamant that his European stint has forged him into a more complete player, combining sharp tactical awareness with physical power to thrive under relentless scrutiny. Rather than getting distracted by the external noise, he remains steadfast that dominating at the domestic level is the only true launchpad for his international ambitions, viewing consistent club performances as non-negotiable for anyone chasing elite recognition.

"I believe I am living a moment of maturity in my career, both because of the experience I acquired in European football and because of the opportunities I had representing the national team. I seek to constantly evolve, understand the game better and maintain a level of performance that allows me to help my team. I know that competition is great and that nobody has a guaranteed spot, so the most important thing is to have regularity, be physically well and demonstrate on the pitch that I can contribute," he stated.

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Integrating the next generation

The current Brazil cycle is defined by a blend of established stars and emerging prospects looking to make their mark on the global stage. As a senior figure, Santos views the influx of young talent not as a threat to his position, but as a necessary step for the country's progression. He sees his role as both a competitor and a mentor, helping to bridge the gap for those who are experiencing the pressure of the yellow jersey for the first time.

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"I see this renewal very positively. The national team always needs new talent, players with quality, energy and the desire to win their space. Those who already have a bit more experience can help by sharing experiences, guiding the younger players on a daily basis and showing the importance of being prepared to represent Brazil. At the same time, we also learn a lot from them, because each generation brings different characteristics. The most important thing is that everyone understands the size of this opportunity, works together and has the same objective of helping the national team achieve great results," Santos said

Learning from World Cup scares

Brazil’s immediate focus shifts to a double-header in Singapore, starting with a clash against Japan on November 14. The Asian giants proved to be a difficult hurdle during the last World Cup, where the Selecao were forced to come from behind to secure a victory. Santos, who featured in that tense encounter, believes the team must show better game management and concentration if they are to avoid another scare against a well-drilled opponent.

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"Japan is a very organized, intense team that has the quality to take advantage of spaces. In that match, we had more difficulties in the first half, but we managed to improve after the interval. For this new clash, we need to maintain concentration for the full 90 minutes, control the moments of the game better and have more composure with the ball, especially when the opponent increases the pressure. Individually, I try to always be attentive to tactical issues, improve my decision-making and contribute both defensively and in the construction of plays. The objective is to help the team have balance and take advantage of our characteristics to seek the victory," the Zenit captain noted.