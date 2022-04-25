Donnarumma says 'things have to change' at PSG amid goalkeeper battle with Navas

Gianluigi Donnarumma says "things have to change" at Paris Saint-Germain following his battle for the first choice goalkeeper spot with Keylor Navas in 2021-22.

Donnarumma's six-year spell at Milan came to an end when his contract expired last summer, with the Italian opting to move on to a new challenge instead of committing to fresh terms at San Siro.

PSG snapped Donnarumma up on a free transfer, but he has had to share duties between the sticks with Navas during his first year at Parc des Princes.

What has Donnarumma said?

Donnarumma has appeared in 22 games across all competitions while Navas has played in 24, and the former admits he won't tolerate the same situation next season.

PSG have Donnarumma on a contract until 2025 and he wants to help them conquer Europe, but only if he is guaranteed to start.

"I'll stay at PSG and I'll try to win the Champions League," the 23-year-old told Sky Italia after PSG claimed their 10th Ligue 1 title with a 1-1 draw against Lens on Saturday.

"But I'm here to be the owner [of the No.1 shirt]. As I said, for me it was a year of acclimatisation, it was not easy to change, language and habits.

"I have an excellent relationship with Navas but, as he also said, it was not easy to experience this competition. Things certainly have to change."

Donnarumma: Messi is still 'the best in the world'

Getty Images

Messi scored PSG's only goal against Lens, which ended up securing the point they needed to clinch the domestic crown, as he unleashed an unstoppable curling shot from 25 yards.

The 34-year-old has only managed four goals in his debut Ligue 1 campaign, having also moved to Parc des Princes on a free transfer in 2021, but Donnarumma insists the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner remains unchallenged as the standout player in world football.

"Leo continues to be the best in the world. He is a great boy, for us he is very important and we saw in a decisive match," said the Italy international.

"Besides him all those who take the field are champions, we have a great team and now we just have to try to finish the championship in the best possible way."

