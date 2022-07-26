A staple for Serie A players in the 1990's, the Diadora Brasil gets a limited edition 'Milano' makeover

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Diadora has unveiled a sleek new colourway of their classic Brasil Made In Italy football boots, the Milano, inspired by the Rossoneri's iconic 06/07 Away shirt. The red and white colours are an iconic pairing for current Serie A champions AC Milan, who reverted to the famous combination for their newest 2022-23 away kit.

Article continues below

Diadora

The Brasil Elite2 Tech football boots give you the same Italian flair we've seen professional players wear on the pitch. The limited edition colourway features brilliant small details like the Italian tricolour of the flag and vivid red studs that show off that Milan style.

Diadora

If you look through Diadora's collection of football boots, the word classic comes to mind. From the design to their choice of leather, they are the ultimate modern offering of retro football boots. The Brasil boot has been a staple for Serie A players in the 1990s and early 2000s, including AC Milan's Filippo Inzaghi, who has previously created a boot pack with the brand.

Diadora

The football boots boast features like a Pebax outsole featuring 12 conical TPU studs, which are suitable for compact and synthetic pitches. Premium leather is used with a water-resistant treatment, to make sure you can play football even if it rains. A 'Made In Italy' hallmark cements the Rossoneri inspiration which is at the core of these special edition boots.

Shop the Diadora Brasil Made In Italy football boots here:

Diadora Brasil FG Boots in Milano Red

Pro: Direct Soccer

Get them from Pro: Direct Soccer for £240.00 (€260.00)