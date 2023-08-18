Barcelona's new sporting director Deco has explained why it was "impossible" for the club to re-sign Neymar this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? While rumors of a fairytale return to Catalonia were briefly floated, newly appointed Barcelona Sporting Director Deco explained that there was never a realistic chance of the dream becoming reality. Thus, leaving the path clear for Neymar to sign an eye-watering deal with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Deco told Brazilian outlet Globo: "Everyone knows that at the moment, unfortunately, with our financial situation, it was impossible to make a signing like this. We needed an understanding with PSG or an arrangement with the Saudis, something that didn't happen. It was a situation that needed to be financially viable for us, but it was never a solution because of the club's financial situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deco's frank assessment of Barca's financial situation is a welcome dose of reality following financial woes over the past three windows. The club though continue to operate financial 'levers' to give themselves enough fiscal freedom to reinforce their title-winning squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR DECO AND BARCELONA? Barca will be hoping their home fixture against Cadiz on Sunday proves to be more straightforward than last weekend's tempestuous curtain-raiser against their nemesis Getafe.