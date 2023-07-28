Debate: £20m is more than fair for Harry Maguire - Man Utd will regret turning West Ham down

Manchester United took the bold decision to reject West Ham's bid for Harry Maguire on Friday evening - but was it the right call?

It's been quite the week for Harry Maguire. After being stripped of the Manchester United captaincy, he was subject to a £20 million ($25.7m) bid from West Ham - an offer that was swifty rejected by his club.

According to reports, this is not the beginning of a lengthy transfer saga either. It's understood that the Hammers will not be returning for a second bid, meaning United might have just let their one chance of ridding themselves of Maguire this summer slip through their fingers.

It's understandable why the Red Devils might expect a little bit more money for their former captain. He remains the most expensive defender of all time after all, even if Josko Gvardiol could be coming for his record soon.

But this simplistic interpretation overlooks the wider context. Maguire was a bit-part player last season, with Ten Hag even opting to field Luke Shaw over him at centre-back at times. During a summer where they have already ruthlessly cut ties with David de Gea, West Ham offered United the perfect chance to move on from another of their underperforming high earners.

Instead, they remain lumbered with Maguire. They must now hold out in hope, rather than expectation, that another club will offer something closer to their valuation in the next month.

