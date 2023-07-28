Harry Maguire is going nowhere! Man Utd reject £20m offer from West Ham with England international determined to fight for his place under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have rejected a £20 million ($25.8m) offer from West Ham for Harry Maguire.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Hammers boss David Moyes had identified Maguire as a key target this summer. However, United have turned down an initial £20m bid and West Ham are unlikely to submit a second proposal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire was recently stripped of the club captaincy by Erik ten Hag, with Bruno Fernandes elected to replace him. The Portuguese had already worn the armband for the majority of last season, with the England international slipping down the pecking order at Old Trafford. In the end, Maguire would make just 16 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils during the 2022-23 campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This lack of first-team football meant he was expected to depart United this summer, with Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham among those linked at various points. West Ham are the first club to submit a formal offer, and they are unlikely to return with a second bid. The Hammers have concerns over Maguire's hefty wage demands, while it's also understood that the defender wants to remain in Manchester and fight for his place in the team.

WHAT'S NEXT? Even with Maguire supposedly keen to stay, it's expected that the speculation surrounding his future will not subside until the transfer window closes.