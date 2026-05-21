How to buy Czech Republic World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Czech Republic kick off their group fixtures on June 11 against South Korea, at Estadio Akron in Mexico.
After a 20-year absence, the Czechs are back on the world stage. Their fans are rubbing their hands in glee and are eagerly hunting down World Cup match tickets for the upcoming North American adventure.
It's already been a year to remember for Czech Republic supporters. After a mediocre qualifying campaign, their side ramped up their performances when it mattered most, clinching their World Cup place via the playoffs.
GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at the Czech Republic’s games, and how much they cost.
Czech Republic World Cup 2026 Fixtures
Since finishing as World Cup runners-up in 1962, the Czechs have only progressed to the knockout stages on one occasion (1990). This is the group schedule that awaits them this time:
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Thu June 11
South Korea vs Czech Republic
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
Thu June 18
Czech Republic vs South Africa
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Wed June 24
Czech Republic vs Mexico
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
How to buy Czech Republic World Cup tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
How much are Czech Republic World Cup tickets?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 32 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
What to expect from Czech Republic at World Cup 2026
The Czechs rode a rollercoaster of emotion during the World Cup qualifiers. From the lows of losing 2-1 to the Faroe Islands and being trounced 5-0 by Croatia, to the highs of beating the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in the playoffs.
Czech Republic fans definitely get their money's worth when they go and see their side in action. Miroslav Koubek's crew took the full distance during both playoff successes, with nail-biting penalty shootouts required. The frenzied followers will be hoping for more dramatic moments in North America this summer.
While the Czech Republic hasn't been to a World Cup tournament since 2006, they do have a long and illustrious history in the event. As well as being runners-up in both 1934 and 1962, they also reached the quarter-finals in 1938 and 1990, under their former guise of Czechoslovakia.
Although they've never reached the summit globally, the Czechs have on the continental stage, when they were crowned European champions in 1976.
Patrik Schick top-scored for the Czech Republic during qualifying, and he'll be the team's focal point once again in North America. The striker has netted almost a goal every two games for his club Bayer Leverkusen (103 goals in 210 games), and he's got a similar record for his country (25 goals in 52 games).
Other important cogs in the Czech machinery include midfielder Tomáš Souček, whose box-to-box energy will prove crucial, and Ladislav Krejčí, the team captain who marshals the defence.
What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?
In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:
Country
Stadium (City)
Capacity
Canada
BC Place (Vancouver)
54,000
BMO Field (Toronto)
45,000
Mexico
Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)
83,000
Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)
48,000
Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)
53,500
United States
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
75,000
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
65,000
AT&T Stadium (Dallas)
94,000
NRG Stadium (Houston)
72,000
Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
73,000
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
70,000
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
65,000
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
82,500
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
69,000
Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)
71,000
Lumen Field (Seattle)
69,000