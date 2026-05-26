Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a server in the Czech Republic and stream World Cup matches on free-to-air channel Česká televize (ČT).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Czech Republic?

In the Czech Republic, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the national public broadcaster and a major commercial media group, ensuring complete coverage across free TV and digital formats.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: