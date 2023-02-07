Cristiano Ronaldo's luxury lifestyle defended by Al-Nassr team-mate who claims everyone was offered extravagant housing

Cristiano Ronaldo's luxury lifestyle in Saudi Arabia is not the result of special treatment from Al-Nassr, claimed team-mate Jaloliddin Masharipov.

Ronaldo staying in Kingdom Tower

One of the nicest complexes in Saudi Arabia

Team-mate says others allowed to do the same

WHAT HAPPENED? Since joining Al-Nassr as a free agent this year, Ronaldo and his family have stayed in a luxury apartment in the opulent Kingdom Tower. Amid talk that his nice living situation might be unfair to team-mates, Masharipov revealed via the Express that Ronaldo wasn't given resources unavailable to others.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Cristiano is currently staying in one of the best hotels, probably moving into one of the best villas soon," he said. “The same opportunity was provided for other players of the team. Someone prefers to stay in a hotel while others choose one of the houses around the stadium. The club creates the necessary conditions for all its players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo turned 38 on Sunday and received a personalised birthday cake from team-mates shortly after scoring his first competitive goal with the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr will play against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.