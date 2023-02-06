WATCH: Happy birthday to SIU! Cristiano Ronaldo presented with personalised birthday cake by Al-Nassr team-mates

Cristiano Ronaldo has been celebrating his 38th birthday and was presented with a special cake from his new Al-Nassr team-mates.

Ronaldo has turned 38

Al-Nassr join in celebrations

Present Ronaldo with a cake

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr have been busy celebrating their new signing's birthday. Ronaldo turned 38 on February 5 and his new team-mates have been happy to mark the occasion. It's not the only gift he's received so far. Ronaldo celebrated his birthday over the weekend with his family, friends and three more birthday cakes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is settling into life in Saudi Arabi, and his birthday celebrations come just days after he scored his first goal for his new club. The former Manchester United man netted a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a draw for Al-Nassr against Al Fateh last time out.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese superstar is due back in action with Al-Nassr on Thursday in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Wehda.