Conte reveals he 'hates' people who 'intimidate' referees amid Arsenal FA charges

Antonio Conte has seemingly stirred the pot ahead of this weekend's north London derby by taking an apparent dig at Arsenal's disciplinary record.

Arsenal players have lost their rag in recent weeks

Conte expresses distaste at referee 'intimidation'

North London derby often full of flash points

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have been charged twice in recent weeks for failure to control their players and it seems Conte may be playing some early mind games by admitting he 'hates' people who try and intimidate the officials.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in a press conference ahead of the game, Conte said: "No (concerns) but I like in an important game like this, (to see) the respect is always at the top. You have to show respect in every situation and especially also with the referee because I know very well the difficulty to be a referee, to take decisions.

“I think to intimidate or to create a bad atmosphere is not fair. I don’t like this. I hate the people that try to do it. Don’t forget that we are talking always about a game of football. Sometimes it happens in the emotion, I remember very well against Sporting Lisbon, we scored in the 95th minute and then we stayed five minutes to wait for the VAR decision.

“I was really upset but I never, never lacked the respect of the referee. Then, he sent me away because I went into the pitch but I think in every moment you have to show respect. Don’t forget this is football, an incredible sport and we have to respect each other.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal were enraged after a handball decision was not given their way late on against Newcastle and a similar incident arose against Oxford, again leaving the Gunners fuming. Tensions often spill over in the north London derby and it could lead to another feisty game this Sunday.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM & ARSENAL: After facing each other on January 15, the two north London teams take on the two Manchester clubs in their next fixtures. Spurs play Manchester City, while Arsenal will be looking for revenge over Manchester United.