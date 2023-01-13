Arsenal fined £40,000 for players' fiery reaction to Newcastle handball incident

The Football Association have hit Arsenal with a fine for their players' reaction to a controversial incident against Newcastle.

Arsenal players raged against Newcastle

Furious at being denied penalty

Now hit with FA fine

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League leaders Arsenal have been hit with a £40,000 fine for failing to control their players during their clash with Newcastle at the start of January. The Gunners were initially charged by the FA after players swarmed around referee Andy Madley following a decision not to award a penalty for handball. Arsenal have now been fined over the incident.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are also facing another sanction after being charged for a second time in January. The Gunners again let their frustrations boil over after not being awarded a penalty, again for handball, this time in their FA Cup third round win over Oxford United.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Arsenal FC has been fined £40,000 for breaching FA Rule E20.1 during its Premier League fixture against Newcastle United FC on Tuesday 3 January 2023," read an FA statement. "Arsenal FC admitted that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed the club's sanction during a subsequent hearing."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are at Tottenham on Sunday for a Premier League north London derby.