When is the Community Shield 2025? Date, kick-off time & TV details for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace at Wembley

Premier League champs Liverpool will face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the 2025 Community Shield, with date, kick-off timings and other key details for the FA's showpiece curtain-raiser now out.

Liverpool are set to face Crystal Palace in this summer's traditional curtain-raiser, the Community Shield, with the first piece of silverware of the season up for grabs at Wembley.

The Premier League champions return to the showpiece for the first time since they edged Manchester City in 2022, aiming to kick off their campaign on a winning note.

But there'll be no repeat of that fixture this time around, thanks to Oliver Glasner's tactical masterclass that saw Palace stun City 1-0 in May's FA Cup final, a historic moment that handed the Eagles their first-ever major trophy and a debut appearance in the Community Shield.

While this annual clash is often dismissed as little more than a "glorified friendly," Palace will be itching to bring home more silverware under the Wembley arch.

As for Liverpool, the 16-time Shield winners will use the occasion as an early test of Arne Slot's new-look side. Having splashed the cash on summer reinforcements, fans can expect to see competitive debuts from the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerez as the Dutchman sets the tone for his reign at Anfield.

So, when exactly is the 2025 FA Community Shield? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the FA Community Shield?

Date Sunday, August 10, 2025 Kick-off Time 3 pm BST/ 10 am ET/ 7 am PT Venue Wembley Stadium Location London, England

The 2025-26 FA Community Shield game will be played on Sunday, August 10. Wembley Stadium will once again play host to the season's opening showdown, with kick-off at 3pm BST, the same afternoon slot as last year's clash between Manchester United and Manchester City.

That translates to 10 am ET or 7 am PT for fans residing in the United States.

How to watch 2025 Community Shield on TV and stream live online

In the United Kingdom, the match is set to be broadcast live and exclusively on TNT Sports 1, with pre-match coverage scheduled to begin approximately an hour before kick-off.

In the United States, the 2025 Community Shield will be shown live on ESPN+.

Community Shield 2025 tickets, prices & how to buy

If you're hoping to land a seat for the clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, you'll typically need to go through the clubs themselves, meaning a membership or account with either side is usually required. While tickets haven't gone live on their official sites just yet, they're expected to be released later this summer.

For fans itching to lock in a place early, hospitality packages are already up for grabs via Stubhub. These premium deals guarantee you a spot in the ground and offer perks like access to exclusive bars and dining options—but be warned, they'll cost a fair bit more than a standard ticket.

For reference, last year's Community Shield tickets were priced between £30 and £55 for regular adult entry, so expect similar figures this time around.

