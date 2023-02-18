Cold relationship between PSG centre-backs Presnel Kimpembe & Marquinhos threatens to add to chaos at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain centre-backs Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos are at odds with one another over a recent incident with fans, GOAL understands.

Kimpembe disobeyed Marquinhos

Apologised to fans for loss against captain's wishes

Yet another power struggle at Parc des Princes

WHAT HAPPENED? Marquinhos considers Kimpembe's actions after PSG's loss to Monaco last weekend to be a direct attack on his captaincy, GOAL France understands. Despite Marquinhos telling team-mates not to approach fans, Kimpembe went over to the crowd with a megaphone and issued an apology for the performance while also asking for support. He was applauded by the fans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kimpembe, meanwhile, has grown frustrated at how often PSG sell their young prospects while bringing in expensive transfers who don't always live up to their price tag. As a result, a faction with him and Warren Zaire-Emery, El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Ismael Gharbi has grown isolated from others in the dressing room.

IN A PHOTO:

Kimpembe speaks to fans after the Monaco defeat.

Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The feud between centre-backs is yet another problematic dynamic for PSG, who have been plagued all year by in-fighting and are on the verge of a last-16 Champions League exit.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PSG? The club will meet Lille on Sunday in Ligue 1.