Christensen’s Chelsea transfer claim hints at Hazard stay

The Blues defender has been airing his frustration at a lack of playing time and suggested that no major players will depart at the end of the season

Eden Hazard may remain in ’s sights, but defender Andreas Christensen has suggested that no sales will be sanctioned this summer as the Blues face a transfer ban.

Those at Stamford Bridge have been stung with a two-window embargo by FIFA for alleged breaches of regulations regarding the acquisition of players under the age of 18.

An appeal was planned in west London, but world football’s governing body has declared that there will be no freezing of the sanctions while that process is ongoing.

That means Chelsea face the prospect of being unable to add to their ranks until the summer of 2020.

A deal for playmaker Christian Pulisic is already in place for the end of the season, but that may be the last agreement reached for 12 months.

With that in mind, Christensen has claimed that no players will be allowed to leave any time soon.

The Danish defender had been hoping to see the exit door remain open as he weighs up his options amid a lack of regular playing time.

The 22-year-old is, however, being made aware that he will be forced to stay put, and the same approach could be taken with Hazard – who is only under contract for a little over a year.

Christensen has told Ekstra Bladet: “The situation I have ended up in has been very difficult to accept.

“The messages we have received are that Chelsea cannot appeal the case and therefore want to keep all the players.

“I have tried to show myself on the training track, but it is difficult because it is limited how much we train with all the matches the team is going to play.

“Now I have played the matches in the and hope it will continue as long as we are in the tournament.”

Christensen has made 19 appearances for Chelsea this season, but only three of those have come in the Premier League.

A move elsewhere has been mooted, with the Dane admitting to having considered a new challenge elsewhere.

Hazard has also been hinting at a fresh start away from Stamford Bridge, with talk of a move to Madrid never far away, but the Belgian maintains that no deal has been done.