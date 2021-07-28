Chelsea starlet Simeu completes £1.5m move to Southampton

The teenage defender has moved to St Mary's on a permanent three-year contract, and will initially join up with the club's B team

Chelsea starlet Dynel Simeu has completed a £1.5 million move to Southampton ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Goal reported that the two clubs reached an agreement on the permanent transfer last week, and the deal has now been made official.

The 19-year-old has joined Southampton on a three-season deal, which will keep him at St Mary's until 2024, bringing to an end his seven-year affiliation with the Blues.

What's been said?

Simeu, who was raised in Southampton before moving to west London, expressed his delight after being officially unveiled by the Saints on Wednesday, with the talented defender now set to go straight into the club's B team set-up.

“I feel glad, finally, that the move was made possible. I'm just excited to get started," he told the club's media channel.

“It's nice to be back home, I've had a really friendly welcome. I feel comfortable that I'm home with my family, so I'm excited.



“I hope to hit the ground running, get fit and comfortable with the boys and then hopefully push towards the first-team.”

#SaintsFC is pleased to confirm the signing of highly-rated young defender Dynel Simeu, who will join the club’s B Team programme this season 😇 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 28, 2021

Chelsea, meanwhile, confirmed Simeu's departure in an official statement of their own, which reads: "Academy defender Dynel Simeu has today completed a permanent transfer to Southampton.

"We thank Dynel for his time at the club and wish him well in the future."

Why did Chelsea let Simeu leave?

Goal understands that Simeu was offered a new contract at Chelsea, but ultimately decided that Southampton would be the best place for him to continue his development.

The England Under-19 international will be fast-tracked into the Saints' senior squad if he impresses with their B team - an opportunity that would not have been forthcoming had he opted to stay with the Blues.

Article continues below

Chelsea were happy to sanction Simeu's departure, but have included a sizable sell-on fee in the final deal so that they can potentially make an even greater profit on the teenager in the future.

Simeu captained the Blues' development squad and won the Premier League 2 title in 2019-20, but leaves Stamford Bridge without a single first-team appearance to his name.

Further reading